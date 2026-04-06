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Galaxy S27 Ultra may be joined by premium Pro variant with one major compromise

The new premium variant will have all but the Galaxy S27 Ultra's most distinctive feature.

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The Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
For some time, the fate of the Galaxy S Ultra's S Pen has hung in the balance. While the stylus was retained for this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra, it lacked the Bluetooth functionality that once made it a staple for power users. While rumors suggested the digital pen's role would be further deemphasized with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, it now appears Samsung is pivoting in a different direction.

Enters the Galaxy S27 Pro


The Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 may be accompanied by a new model name, the Galaxy S27 Pro, this year, per South Korean publication ET News.

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This model will apparently slot below the Galaxy S27 Ultra, with the chief difference being its lack of S Pen support.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is rumored to share several flagship features with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, including the privacy display and a 200MP primary camera. However, the concept is still in development, with specific details such as display size yet to be finalized.

A four-model lineup


Galaxy S26 Ultra&#039;s S Pen | Image by Samsung - Galaxy S27 Ultra may be joined by premium Pro variant with one major compromise
Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen | Image by Samsung

Since 2020, the Galaxy S series has consisted of three models. Last year, Samsung reportedly flirted with replacing the Plus model with a thinner Edge variant but ultimately scrapped the plan.

With the addition of the Pro, there will be two models catering to buyers who want a high-end version. The move mimics Apple's four-model strategy, though the iPhone maker is rumored to shift to a new launch pattern this year.

A strategic expansion 


The Ultra model historically outsells its standard siblings. This likely explains why Samsung considered shaking up the lineup. However, the tepid response to the Galaxy S25 Edge apparently forced a change in course.

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By expanding the lineup rather than replacing well-recognized models, Samsung increases its chances of capturing different market segments. 

While the Ultra packs the most features, its $1,299.99 starting price is a barrier for many. The $1,099.99 Galaxy S26 Plus is essentially a larger version of the standard Galaxy S26, leaving a gap. 

A Pro model with Ultra-level specs and a lower price could help Samsung expand sales.

The removal of the S Pen could mean a compact phone, a bigger battery, or possibly magnets for native Qi2 support.

What would you like to see in the Galaxy S27 Pro?
1 Votes

Preserving the S Pen


The S Pen is a beloved legacy feature, but reports suggest Samsung has been itching to drop support for it. Doing so abruptly would alienate Note loyalists and strip the Ultra of its most unique competitive advantage, 

By introducing a new premium Pro model without the S Pen, Samsung can test the waters for a high-end, stylus free flagship without abandoning its most dedicated power users.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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