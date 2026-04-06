Galaxy S27 Ultra may be joined by premium Pro variant with one major compromise

Enters the Galaxy S27 Pro

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Galaxy S27 Ultra

Galaxy S27 Ultra

A four-model lineup





A strategic expansion



The Ultra model historically outsells its standard siblings. This likely explains why Samsung considered shaking up the lineup. However, the tepid response to the



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While the Ultra packs the most features, its $1,299.99 starting price is a barrier for many. The $1,099.99 Galaxy S26 , leaving a gap.



A Pro model with Ultra-level specs and a lower price could help Samsung expand sales.



The removal of the S Pen could mean a compact phone, a bigger battery, or possibly magnets for native Qi2 support. The Ultra model historically outsells its standard siblings. This likely explains why Samsung considered shaking up the lineup. However, the tepid response to the Galaxy S25 Edge apparently forced a change in course.By expanding the lineup rather than replacing well-recognized models, Samsung increases its chances of capturing different market segments.While the Ultra packs the most features, its $1,299.99 starting price is a barrier for many. The $1,099.99 Galaxy S26 Plus is essentially a larger version of the standard, leaving a gap.A Pro model with Ultra-level specs and a lower price could help Samsung expand sales.The removal of the S Pen could mean a compact phone, a bigger battery, or possibly magnets for native Qi2 support.





What would you like to see in the Galaxy S27 Pro? High-end specs. Magnets. New design. Lower price. Vote 1 Votes



Preserving the S Pen

The S Pen is a beloved legacy feature, but reports suggest Samsung has been itching to drop support for it. Doing so abruptly would alienate Note loyalists and strip the Ultra of its most unique competitive advantage,



By introducing a new premium Pro model without the S Pen, Samsung can test the waters for a high-end, stylus free flagship without abandoning its most dedicated power users.