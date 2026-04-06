Galaxy S27 Ultra may be joined by premium Pro variant with one major compromise
The new premium variant will have all but the Galaxy S27 Ultra's most distinctive feature.
0comments
The Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
For some time, the fate of the Galaxy S Ultra's S Pen has hung in the balance. While the stylus was retained for this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra, it lacked the Bluetooth functionality that once made it a staple for power users. While rumors suggested the digital pen's role would be further deemphasized with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, it now appears Samsung is pivoting in a different direction.
The Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 may be accompanied by a new model name, the Galaxy S27 Pro, this year, per South Korean publication ET News.
The Galaxy S27 Pro is rumored to share several flagship features with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, including the privacy display and a 200MP primary camera. However, the concept is still in development, with specific details such as display size yet to be finalized.
Since 2020, the Galaxy S series has consisted of three models. Last year, Samsung reportedly flirted with replacing the Plus model with a thinner Edge variant but ultimately scrapped the plan.
The Ultra model historically outsells its standard siblings. This likely explains why Samsung considered shaking up the lineup. However, the tepid response to the Galaxy S25 Edge apparently forced a change in course.
By expanding the lineup rather than replacing well-recognized models, Samsung increases its chances of capturing different market segments.
A Pro model with Ultra-level specs and a lower price could help Samsung expand sales.
The removal of the S Pen could mean a compact phone, a bigger battery, or possibly magnets for native Qi2 support.
The S Pen is a beloved legacy feature, but reports suggest Samsung has been itching to drop support for it. Doing so abruptly would alienate Note loyalists and strip the Ultra of its most unique competitive advantage,
By introducing a new premium Pro model without the S Pen, Samsung can test the waters for a high-end, stylus free flagship without abandoning its most dedicated power users.
Enters the Galaxy S27 Pro
The Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 may be accompanied by a new model name, the Galaxy S27 Pro, this year, per South Korean publication ET News.
Recommended For You
This model will apparently slot below the Galaxy S27 Ultra, with the chief difference being its lack of S Pen support.
The Galaxy S27 Pro is rumored to share several flagship features with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, including the privacy display and a 200MP primary camera. However, the concept is still in development, with specific details such as display size yet to be finalized.
A four-model lineup
Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen | Image by Samsung
Since 2020, the Galaxy S series has consisted of three models. Last year, Samsung reportedly flirted with replacing the Plus model with a thinner Edge variant but ultimately scrapped the plan.
With the addition of the Pro, there will be two models catering to buyers who want a high-end version. The move mimics Apple's four-model strategy, though the iPhone maker is rumored to shift to a new launch pattern this year.
A strategic expansion
The Ultra model historically outsells its standard siblings. This likely explains why Samsung considered shaking up the lineup. However, the tepid response to the Galaxy S25 Edge apparently forced a change in course.
Recommended For You
While the Ultra packs the most features, its $1,299.99 starting price is a barrier for many. The $1,099.99 Galaxy S26 Plus is essentially a larger version of the standard Galaxy S26, leaving a gap.
A Pro model with Ultra-level specs and a lower price could help Samsung expand sales.
The removal of the S Pen could mean a compact phone, a bigger battery, or possibly magnets for native Qi2 support.
What would you like to see in the Galaxy S27 Pro?
Preserving the S Pen
The S Pen is a beloved legacy feature, but reports suggest Samsung has been itching to drop support for it. Doing so abruptly would alienate Note loyalists and strip the Ultra of its most unique competitive advantage,
By introducing a new premium Pro model without the S Pen, Samsung can test the waters for a high-end, stylus free flagship without abandoning its most dedicated power users.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: