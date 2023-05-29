The delightful OnePlus Pad is half-off when purchased alongside a OnePlus 11

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Expected for several years and formally unveiled a few months back, the first-of-a-kind OnePlus Pad finally went on sale in the US a couple of weeks ago. Due to predictably high demand and/or low supply, the 11.61-inch Android tablet has yet to score a single outright discount (with no trade-in, at least), only allowing early adopters to get certain accessories and companion devices for free or at special prices.

While that's technically not changing today, there is a new Memorial Day deal you may want to look at if you're interested in saving big on the company's rookie iPad-rivaling effort. The OnePlus Pad can currently be yours at 50 percent off its regular price of $479... but only if you buy the OnePlus 11 handset with it.

The two high-end Android devices will set you back a grand total of $938.50 instead of $1,178, which doesn't represent a modest discount by any sense of the word. Of course, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 11 flagship has been marked down by itself a couple of times since its commercial debut at the beginning of the year, but recent deals have been relatively few and far between, not to mention pretty unimpressive.

As one of the absolute best phones money can buy right now, the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 can be very well complemented by the OnePlus Pad, which definitely looks like one of the greatest Android tablets in its price bracket on paper too.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the jumbo-sized Pad is nowhere near as zippy or as generally impressive as Apple's best iPads out there, but thanks to a decidedly unconventional 7:5 IPS LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate technology and a large 67W charging-equipped battery somehow squeezed into a razor-thin and lightweight body made from a premium combination of metal and glass, this bad boy can certainly hold its own against something like Samsung's costlier Galaxy Tab S8.

