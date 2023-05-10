Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
OnePlus Pad now available for purchase in the US

Tablets OnePlus
@cosminvasile
OnePlus Pad now available for purchase in the US
The OnePlus Pad had a bit of a weird marketing since the Chinese company didn’t commit to a price until after the tablet went on pre-order. It only revealed the price in the United States about two weeks ago, but if you didn’t read our previous post, the OnePlus Pad costs $479.

Now the tablet is finally available for purchase, so if you’re in the market for a mid-range Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad is a decent alternative. If you can’t afford the $479 price, OnePlus has a trade-in program, so if you have an older phone or tablet you might get a serious discount.

OnePlus Pad

Halo Green | 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage
$479
Buy at OnePlus
 

Also, an extra $50 credit is offered by OnePlus when you trade in a device. Everyone who purchases the OnePlus Pad receives a Folio case for free, which is pretty nice. Delivery won’t happen until May 17 if you don’t choose the “priority delivery” option, which should bring your tablet two days earlier.

OnePlus Pad is one of the few tablets that ships with Android 13 right out of the box. Only the 8/128GB version of the tablet is available in the US. Also, you can only pick the Halo Green model, there are no other colors available to choose from.

Looking at the specs sheet, the OnePlus Pad feels like an average Android tablet. It sports a large 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, a 13-megapixel main camera, a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper and a massive 9510 mAh battery.

Although it’s not really a downside, it’s a bit disappointing that it doesn’t come with a Qualcomm chipset. The OnePlus Pad is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is very good considering that it’s been specially designed for flagships.

The only true downside is that it doesn’t feature cellular connectivity support, so you’ll only be able to use it on Wi-Fi networks or hotspots for data.

