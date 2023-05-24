Performance beast OnePlus 11 currently comes with a delightful gift worth $180

OnePlus is getting back in touch with its roots and this year's OnePlus 11 is a prime example of that. For a minimum of $700, the phone gets you features that other companies charge $900 for. Right now, OnePlus is giving away the excellent OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with the phone, essentially chopping the price by $180.





The OnePlus 11 is geared at performance junkies. It's powered by the speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and little to nothing can slow it down, making it great for gaming and multitasking.





OnePlus 11 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 80W charging Gift $699 Buy at OnePlus





The phone packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery and supports ultrafast 80W wired charging. With moderate use, it should last you two days and it needs only 30 minutes for a full top-up. OnePlus is one of the few companies that still includes chargers with phones, so that's another plus.





The OnePlus 11 has a distinctive design and it feels solid but not heavy. It sports a large 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This is not always a standard feature in this price range and companies like Apple and Google expect buyers to spend at least $900 to enjoy a fluid display.





Other features include the iconic alert slider, in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock.





The phone will get four OS updates - 1 year more than Google's Pixel phones - and five years of security updates. It has a triple camera array with a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP 2x telephoto camera and takes pretty good photos in most situations.





OnePlus is currently treating OnePlus 11 buyers to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The wireless earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation, are comfortable to wear, and need just a 10-minute charge for 10 hours of playback.



