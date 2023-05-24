Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Performance beast OnePlus 11 currently comes with a delightful gift worth $180

Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Performance beast OnePlus 11 currently comes with a delightful gift worth $180
OnePlus is getting back in touch with its roots and this year's OnePlus 11 is a prime example of that. For a minimum of $700, the phone gets you features that other companies charge $900 for. Right now, OnePlus is giving away the excellent OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with the phone, essentially chopping the price by $180.

The OnePlus 11 is geared at performance junkies. It's powered by the speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and little to nothing can slow it down, making it great for gaming and multitasking. 

OnePlus 11 8GB 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 80W charging
Gift
$699
Buy at OnePlus

The phone packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery and supports ultrafast 80W wired charging. With moderate use, it should last you two days and it needs only 30 minutes for a full top-up. OnePlus is one of the few companies that still includes chargers with phones, so that's another plus.

The OnePlus 11 has a distinctive design and it feels solid but not heavy. It sports a large 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This is not always a standard feature in this price range and companies like Apple and Google expect buyers to spend at least $900 to enjoy a fluid display.

Other features include the iconic alert slider, in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock.

The phone will get four OS updates - 1 year more than Google's Pixel phones - and five years of security updates. It has a triple camera array with a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP 2x telephoto camera and takes pretty good photos in most situations.

OnePlus is currently treating OnePlus 11 buyers to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The wireless earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation, are comfortable to wear, and need just a 10-minute charge for 10 hours of playback.

Go for this deal if you want a premium Android smartphone and ANC buds but don't want to break the bank.

Popular stories

Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless