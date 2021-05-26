Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Leading up to the holiday, each year, many stores have taken to offering Memorial Day deals to join in the festivities, in case some of us want to express our love for a dear one in the form of a thoughtful gift.
When is Memorial Day 2021?
Each year, Memorial Day in the United States falls on the last Monday in the month of May. This year, the holiday is happening on May 31, the last day of the month and less than a week away.
All deals are constantly being updated, so check back often!
Memorial Day Deals on iPhones
There's all kinds of deals on the hottest iPhones right now, from trade-in to BOGO (buy one get one free) and others.
Verizon is offering an essentially free iPhone 12 Pro—if you buy another one that is an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Upon purchase of any of these phones, you can get another up to $1000 off. The only caveat is that you need to buy it with 24-30 monthly payments and purchase an Unlimited plan on both phones.
If you don't need two phones and are just trying to upgrade, Verizon's got you with a trade-in offer of up to $800 off the iPhone 12, 12 Pro or Pro Max if your old handset is still in working condition. Both the BOGO and trade-in Verizon offers are stackable with another $200 credit if you choose to switch to Verizon!
OnePlus Memorial Day Deals
OnePlus is coming in strong to the Memorial Day deals game, offering a few pretty significant limited-time deals. You can either get $150 off on the OnePlus 8T, or $200 off the OnePlus 8 until May 31. You can get another $50 off each phone exclusively through their mobile app, but only until May 27. Plus, they are throwing in a free bumper case for good measure, courtesy of graduation season (quantities are limited).
The OnePlus 7T is also a whopping $200 cheaper (or 33% off) right now. All these offers are no trade-in, no strings attached, limited-time deals.
Memorial Day Deals on Samsung
Best Buy's got some great deals on the current Samsung Galaxy flagship, also no strings attached (a rare thing in the smartphone business!). It's a lucky time of the year, as they've got $150-$250 discounts running on ALL unlocked S21 models and storage variants. You don't need to choose any carriers or payment plans to benefit from it; you only need to activate it on the day of purchase.
However, if you do opt for carrier activation on Best Buy's Galaxy S21 5G (through Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint), your savings total can leap up to $350 off.
Memorial Day Deals at Motorola
Motorola, the OG of smartphone brands that speaks sturdiness, simplicity, and reliability, won't be left in the dust in the Memorial Day sale fest. The Motorola Edge—a no-nonsense flagship from last year—is currently marked at $200 off. That's quite a steal: you'd be hard-pressed to find another solid smartphone with 256GB of storage for $499.99
The iconic foldable Motorola razr5G phone is also $200 off, or as little as $50/mo with 0% APR. The budget-friendly Motorola One 5G, on the other hand, can be had for a mere $299.99.
All these Motorola Deals are valid until May 31.
Memorial Day Best Deals on Cases
Totalleecase.com, which specializes in sleek and discreet phone cases for iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy devices, has let us in on an ultra-special deal. Using the code MEMORIAL, you can get 50% off anything and everything on the site (yes, everything) for a limited time. The offer is good until the end of May 31, so time enough to get yourself or a loved one a shiny gadget and proper, stylish protection.
We'll keep updating this list with the best and most current Memorial Day smartphone deals, so remember to check in again soon!