Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As per tradition, most of us will spend the long weekend savoring this freedom to the fullest, roasting barbecue in the backyard while catching up on lost time with our loved ones, and perhaps commemorating the date with fireworks and guitar songs around cozy fires that night.





Leading up to the holiday, each year, many stores have taken to offering Memorial Day deals to join in the festivities, in case some of us want to express our love for a dear one in the form of a thoughtful gift.









When is Memorial Day 2021?

Each year, Memorial Day in the United States falls on the last Monday in the month of May. This year, the holiday is happening on May 31 , the last day of the month and less than a week away. As per usual, we try to collect the best of the tech deals, and show you the most attractive offers if you've a hankering to get someone (or yourself) a little something special in the way of smartphones this time of spring.









All deals are constantly being updated, so check back often! Memorial Day Deals on iPhones

There's all kinds of deals on the hottest iPhones right now, from trade-in to BOGO (buy one get one free) and others.

OnePlus Memorial Day Deals





OnePlus is coming in strong to the Memorial Day deals game, offering a few pretty significant limited-time deals. You can either get $150 off on the OnePlus 8T , or $200 off the OnePlus 8 until May 31. You can get another $50 off each phone exclusively through their mobile app, but only until May 27. Plus, they are throwing in a free bumper case for good measure, courtesy of graduation season (quantities are limited).





OnePlus 7T $200 cheaper (or 33% off) right now. All these offers are no trade-in, no strings attached, limited-time deals. Theis also a whopping(or 33% off) right now. All these offers are no trade-in, no strings attached, limited-time deals.









Memorial Day Deals on Samsung





Best Buy's got some great deals on the current Samsung Galaxy flagship, also no strings attached (a rare thing in the smartphone business!). It's a lucky time of the year, as they've got $150-$250 discounts running on ALL unlocked S21 models and storage variants. You don't need to choose any carriers or payment plans to benefit from it; you only need to activate it on the day of purchase.





Galaxy S21 5G $350 off . However, if you do opt for carrier activation on Best Buy's(through Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint), your savings total can leap up to









Memorial Day Deals at Motorola





Motorola Edge $200 off . That's quite a steal: you'd be hard-pressed to find another solid smartphone with 256GB of storage for $499.99 Motorola , the OG of smartphone brands that speaks sturdiness, simplicity, and reliability, won't be left in the dust in the Memorial Day sale fest. The—a no-nonsense flagship from last year—is currently marked at. That's quite a steal: you'd be hard-pressed to find another solid smartphone withof storage for $499.99





Motorola razr 5G phone is also $200 off , or as little as $50/mo with 0% APR. The budget-friendly Motorola One 5G The iconic foldablephone is also, or as little as $50/mo with 0% APR. The budget-friendly, on the other hand, can be had for a mere $299.99.





All these Motorola Deals are valid until May 31 .













Memorial Day Best Deals on Cases





MEMORIAL

50% off

everything

May 31

and







We'll keep updating this list with the best and most current Memorial Day smartphone deals, so remember to check in again soon!

