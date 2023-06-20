Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
Have you searched the market recently for an affordable 5G smartphone that gives you everything you could expect in terms of camera features, performance, and battery life? The Moto G 5G or the Galaxy A53 5G might have caught your eye. But a cheaper phone that stands up to those two pretty well exists. It’s called the OnePlus Nord N30, and it can now be yours from Amazon or OnePlus with a free gift!

This device costs around $299 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space and is considered one of the best-performing 5G smartphones under $300 available on the market. If you hurry up, however, you’ll get the Nord Buds 2 for free with your purchase, saving you some $60! If that isn’t a good bargain, we don’t know what is!

OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB: Save at Amazon and get the Nord Buds 2 for free

Get the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at $59.99 below its regular price at Amazon now! The device comes with the Nord Buds 2, which can easily be paired to your phone and ensure an ultra-immersive experience. With a solid battery, good display quality, and impressive overall performance for its price, this smartphone should be a good option for most people. You also get 90 days of free Amazon Music with this device.
$60 off (17%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Buy Nord N30 5G at OnePlus, save big and get a free gift!

The Nord N30 5G 128GB is available in Chromatic Grey at OnePlus. Trade-ins are available and can make the device even cheaper. There's an additional promotion for students: they get 10% off upon verifying their student status. The Nord N30 comes with the Nord Buds 2 for free. You even get one year of free Google One cloud storage. OnePlus offers accessories for this smartphone, which are also on sale.
$60 off (17%) Gift
$299 99
$359 99
Buy at OnePlus


Should you decide to purchase the device from Amazon, you get 90 days of free Amazon Music Unlimited. You can choose from one of two colors for the budget phone and the earbuds, Lightning White or Thunder Gray. There’s no trade-in option, meaning you don’t have to spare an old device to take advantage of the deal.

OnePlus offers the Nord N30 5G in Chromatic Grey, while the Nord Buds 2 are sold in the colors mentioned previously. The merchant throws in several extras to make the promo more appealing. One of those is the enhanced trade-in option that can knock down a total of $230 from the Nord N30’s price tag. You also get one year of free Google One cloud storage.

Why is this OnePlus phone worth it? Simply put, the company made this $300 phone perform more like a $500 device. The smartphone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with super-fast charging, and even a 108MP main camera. The 6.72-inch LCD display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 391ppi, which might not be super-wow, but it’s still great given the price for this Android 13 phone.

Let’s not forget the Nord Buds 2, which come free of charge if you buy the Nord N30 from Amazon or OnePlus. These stylish earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation to block ambient noise, Transparency mode to help you stay engaged with the world around you, and should produce clear sound and good bass. According to OnePlus, the Nord Buds 2 have up to 36 hours of playtime. Like any other type of wireless earbuds of today, these come with a charging case.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
Not every Galaxy phone will be lucky enough to get One UI 6 and Android 14. Is yours on the list?
Not every Galaxy phone will be lucky enough to get One UI 6 and Android 14. Is yours on the list?
WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro tipped for global release, key specs leaked
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro tipped for global release, key specs leaked
Apple wants to own the rights to images of real apples around the world
Apple wants to own the rights to images of real apples around the world
АТ&T Pixel Fold deal brings Google's first foldable phone at half price
АТ&T Pixel Fold deal brings Google's first foldable phone at half price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless