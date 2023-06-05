The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G goes official and up for US pre-orders at an exquisite price





OnePlus evidently didn't get that memo, rather discreetly opening US pre-orders for the Nord N30 5G mid-ranger earlier today. This is a budget-friendly handset that hasn't actually been formally unveiled or commercially released internationally either, fetching a reasonable $299.99 stateside in an unlocked 128GB storage variant with 8 gigs of memory also on deck and a single "Chromatic Gray" color option.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 6.72-Inch LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Chromatic Gray Color, Free OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Included Gift $299 99 Pre-order at OnePlus





For a limited time, you can get the 6.72-inch Android 13 device alongside a nice pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in your choice of white or gray hues at no extra cost, and if you hurry, the manufacturer will fulfil your order as early as June 12.









This being a OnePlus device, you probably won't be shocked to hear that a key advantage over its direct competition is the blazing fast (50W) charging support. That's faster than what the otherwise state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 Ultra is capable of, mind you, and in combination with a large 5,000mAh battery, it delivers hard-to-rival value for the sub-$400 segment.





Of course, "fast" is a word that characterizes the OnePlus Nord N30 5G from a number of different standpoints, including screen refresh rate technology and processing power. Yes, this is a silky smooth 120Hz (LCD) affair with a reasonably zippy Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, and a 108MP primary rear-facing camera promises to keep (cash-strapped) shutterbugs very happy as well.





That is, if you don't need a separate ultra-wide-angle or telephoto sensor, with the other two shooters on the N30's back likely to prove, well, largely useless with their macro and depth skills and common 2 megapixel count.



