Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch

, OnePlus has Android 16 . This is always an exciting time for phone enthusiasts who are eager to get their hands on the latest features and design changes.



However, before you rush to the software update page, there are a few things to keep in mind. This initial release is a beta, which means it's not the final, stable software. You can and should expect some bugs and performance hiccups.



Eligible Devices for the Open Beta

OnePlus 13 (build CPH2723_15.0.2.601(EX01))

(build CPH2723_15.0.2.601(EX01)) OnePlus 13s (build CPH2723_15.0.2.601(EX01))

OnePlus 13R (build CPH2691_15.0.0.850(EX01) / 860(EX01))

OnePlus 12 (build CPH2573_15.0.0.850(EX01) / 860(EX01))

OnePlus 12R (build CPH2585_15.0.0.850(EX01) / 860(EX01))

OnePlus Open (build CPH2551_15.0.0.851(EX01) / 860(EX01))

For now, access is limited to users in India, who must apply for a spot in the program. That said, the public release has already been confirmed to begin on October 16th, which is only a few days away.



Smarter than you think.

Yours to experience from October 16. #OxygenOS16 pic.twitter.com/mwIzJncVzo — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 6, 2025



Those in India can currently apply for the beta by going to Settings > About device > Up to date. Once in that screen, they can select "Beta gram" on the top-right and follow the instructions to apply. Upon approval, just go back to your Settings > About device, and tap "Download now" to install the update. This application window will be open starting today through October 13th and will only work on the builds listed above.





Will you be updating your Oneplus device to the Android 16 beta or wait for the public release?





About the OxygenOS 16 beta



It’s great to see OnePlus moving on this, but still a bit disappointing that the open beta is limited to just India. However, it is still just a beta and not something you should be installing on your primary phone. Beta software is a risky game for a device you rely on daily, as app compatibility can be a mess, and battery life can take a serious hit.





However, for those that are comfortable experimenting, it should be an exciting opportunity to try out what new AI features and UI tweaks make it to the final version of OxygenOS 16.

