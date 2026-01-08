Gmail is entering its Gemini era with new updates to save you from digging for emails and more
Summaries, help with writing, and an AI inbox organizer.
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Gmail is getting a big AI update with Gemini features to help you summarize emails, write drafts, and find info faster. Some tools are free starting today, while the more advanced ones need a paid subscription.
If your inbox feels like a mess you can't quite clean up, you aren't alone. We’ve had features like Smart Reply for a while, but Google is taking it a step further. They are putting Gemini right inside Gmail to act as your personal helper. The goal is simple: stop digging through endless emails and let the AI do the work.
We have reached a point where managing emails is almost harder than the actual work. Searching for an old message usually means guessing keywords and staring at a list of wrong results. By letting you ask questions in plain English, Google wants your inbox to act more like a human assistant.
I've been really excited about the conversation summaries and the way they've been working for my Gmail so far. There is nothing worse than being added to a long email thread late and trying to figure out what happened. Having a quick summary at the top feels like a huge time-saver.
Gmail gets a major boost
If your inbox feels like a mess you can't quite clean up, you aren't alone. We’ve had features like Smart Reply for a while, but Google is taking it a step further. They are putting Gemini right inside Gmail to act as your personal helper. The goal is simple: stop digging through endless emails and let the AI do the work.
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As shared today on Google’s blog, these features are rolling out starting today in the U.S. for English users. Here is what is changing and when you can use it.
What is available now and what is coming later
Available today (Free for everyone):
- AI Overview Conversation Summaries: Open a long email chain, and Gemini will sum up the main points for you.
- Help Me Write: Use this to fix up your drafts or write a whole new email from scratch.
- Suggested Replies: A smarter version of Smart Replies. It looks at the context to suggest quick, one-click answers that actually sound like you.
Video Credit — Google
Available today (For Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers):
- Ask Your Inbox: You can ask questions like "Who was the contractor I emailed last year?" to find answers without searching for specific keywords.
- Proofread: A better spell-checker that also checks for tone and style to make sure you sound professional.
Video Credit — Google
Coming Soon:
- Better Help Me Write (next month): This will start using info from your other Google apps to make your drafts more personal.
- AI Inbox (in the coming months): This acts like a daily briefing. It highlights important people and to-dos, like bills due soon. It is rolling out to testers first.
Video Credit — Google
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Why this matters for your daily routine
We have reached a point where managing emails is almost harder than the actual work. Searching for an old message usually means guessing keywords and staring at a list of wrong results. By letting you ask questions in plain English, Google wants your inbox to act more like a human assistant.
This is also a clear move to keep up with the competition. AI is everywhere now, and Google needs to make sure Gmail stays top-tier. If you get tons of newsletters and updates, these tools could save you a lot of time every week.
Which new Gmail feature would you use most?
Conversation summaries (catch up fast!)
0%
Help Me Write (I hate drafting emails)
19.44%
Ask your inbox (finding old info is hard)
38.89%
AI Inbox (organize my mess)
13.89%
None, I like my inbox how it is. Untouched and pure.
27.78%
A smarter inbox, but will it be too smart?
I've been really excited about the conversation summaries and the way they've been working for my Gmail so far. There is nothing worse than being added to a long email thread late and trying to figure out what happened. Having a quick summary at the top feels like a huge time-saver.
However, I am curious about the "AI Inbox." The idea of an AI deciding which emails are "important" sounds nice, but I worry it might hide something I actually need to see. Still, if it works well, it could finally stop the stress of a cluttered inbox. I’ll definitely use the summary tools, but I might wait to see how the AI Inbox works for others before I trust it completely.
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