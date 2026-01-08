New report finds that more iPhone users than ever are ignoring the latest iOS update

Why the slowdown is a big deal

So, why does it matter if people take their time updating? For one, Apple prides itself on having a unified user base. Unlike the Android world, where fragmentation is common (with different phones running different versions of the OS), the iPhone ecosystem is usually pretty synchronized. This allows developers to build apps that take advantage of the latest features without worrying about leaving half the users behind.If this trend continues, it could signal a shift in how we view software updates. For years, the newest iOS meant a fresh coat of paint and exciting new toys. But recently, updates have focused heavily on background improvements and niche features that maybe the average person doesn't feel they need immediately.There is also the security angle to consider. Staying on an older OS can sometimes leave devices vulnerable to bugs that the new software patches up. However, Apple has been good about releasing security fixes for older versions, which might ironically be making it easier for people to skip the big, scary major update without feeling unsafe.