New report finds that more iPhone users than ever are ignoring the latest iOS update
A new report shows adoption rates are slower than usual.
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It looks like iPhone users aren't rushing to update their phones this year. A new report shows that a surprising number of people are sticking with iOS 18 instead of moving to the latest software.
Usually, when Apple drops a new iOS update, people scramble to hit that "Download and Install" button. But according to a new report, things are looking a little different this time around. It seems that adoption for the latest iOS version—iOS 26—is moving at a much slower pace than we're used to seeing.
So, why does it matter if people take their time updating? For one, Apple prides itself on having a unified user base. Unlike the Android world, where fragmentation is common (with different phones running different versions of the OS), the iPhone ecosystem is usually pretty synchronized. This allows developers to build apps that take advantage of the latest features without worrying about leaving half the users behind.
There is also the security angle to consider. Staying on an older OS can sometimes leave devices vulnerable to bugs that the new software patches up. However, Apple has been good about releasing security fixes for older versions, which might ironically be making it easier for people to skip the big, scary major update without feeling unsafe.
I have to admit, I kind of get it. As someone who reviews tech for a living, I have to update the second a beta is available. But looking at my friends and family? They just want their phone to work. There is a bit of "update fatigue" going around. iOS 18 is a solid, stable platform, and if your phone is running smoothly, the fear of a new update slowing it down or draining your battery is real.
Would I recommend staying on iOS 18? Probably not forever. You’re missing out on some cool quality-of-life tweaks. But do I blame you for hitting "Remind Me Later" until the bugs are ironed out? Absolutely not. It’s your phone, and if it ain't broke, maybe you don't need to fix it just yet.
iPhone users are hesitant to upgrade
Usually, when Apple drops a new iOS update, people scramble to hit that "Download and Install" button. But according to a new report, things are looking a little different this time around. It seems that adoption for the latest iOS version—iOS 26—is moving at a much slower pace than we're used to seeing.
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The data suggests that a massive chunk of iPhone users are still happily running iOS 18, the operating system that launched back in 2024. While the newest update has been out for a few months now, the migration numbers are lagging behind historical trends. Typically by January, we expect the majority of active iPhones to be on the current software, but this year, the crowd seems to be holding back.
The report doesn't pinpoint a single reason for the hesitation, but it highlights a growing trend of users prioritizing stability over new features. It’s not just about forgetting to update; it looks like a conscious choice for many who are perfectly content with how their phone runs right now.
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Why the slowdown is a big deal
Data shows less than 60% of iPhone users have updated to the newest version of iOS. | Image credit — TelemetryDeck
So, why does it matter if people take their time updating? For one, Apple prides itself on having a unified user base. Unlike the Android world, where fragmentation is common (with different phones running different versions of the OS), the iPhone ecosystem is usually pretty synchronized. This allows developers to build apps that take advantage of the latest features without worrying about leaving half the users behind.
If this trend continues, it could signal a shift in how we view software updates. For years, the newest iOS meant a fresh coat of paint and exciting new toys. But recently, updates have focused heavily on background improvements and niche features that maybe the average person doesn't feel they need immediately.
There is also the security angle to consider. Staying on an older OS can sometimes leave devices vulnerable to bugs that the new software patches up. However, Apple has been good about releasing security fixes for older versions, which might ironically be making it easier for people to skip the big, scary major update without feeling unsafe.
What iOS version is your main iPhone running right now?
The absolute latest version (iOS 26)
45.05%
I’m still on iOS 18
31.53%
I’m on something even older
3.6%
I use Android
19.82%
Maybe we’re just tired of updates
I have to admit, I kind of get it. As someone who reviews tech for a living, I have to update the second a beta is available. But looking at my friends and family? They just want their phone to work. There is a bit of "update fatigue" going around. iOS 18 is a solid, stable platform, and if your phone is running smoothly, the fear of a new update slowing it down or draining your battery is real.
I also think the feature gap is narrowing. The leap from iOS 17 to 18 felt substantial, but the move to the latest version might feel more like refinement than revolution for the everyday user. If the "killer feature" of the new OS requires the absolute newest iPhone hardware, users with models from two or three years ago have even less incentive to risk a glitchy update.
Would I recommend staying on iOS 18? Probably not forever. You’re missing out on some cool quality-of-life tweaks. But do I blame you for hitting "Remind Me Later" until the bugs are ironed out? Absolutely not. It’s your phone, and if it ain't broke, maybe you don't need to fix it just yet.
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