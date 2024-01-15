OnePlus 12R Hands-on preview: An exciting surprise
OnePlus might have just revealed the best kept secret of the year.
We all knew a flagship OnePlus 12 phone was coming, but who would have thought that there will be a second phone in the series with a similar design style, a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and all of that is expected to come at a very affordable price. And while we are still waiting to hear the exact pricing, we already have our first impressions with this phone: the intriguing and supposedly cost-conscious OnePlus 12R!
Before we dive deeper, remember that OnePlus will officially reveal its new flagship 12 series on January 23rd, and that is when we expect to hear more about the cost and actual performance of the device.
But just by its looks and specs, we already know that this phone makes us nostalgic about OnePlus releases of the so-recent past, which all relied on that flagship killer principle. So, let's dive in with our...
OnePlus 12R hands-on impressions
The OnePlus 12R is mostly similar to the OnePlus 12 when it comes to size and overall feel.
However, the 12R does lack a bit in sophistication compared to the decidedly more premium feel of the 12.
Still, it is a phone that feels very well put together. The aluminum frame masterfully blends with the rear plate. Thanks to the curved sides, the phone is a joy to handle from a purely ergonomic standpoint. It won't cave into the skin of your palms like most flat-edged phones these days would do.
What's impressive here is that the device is quite sleek for something that houses a giant 5,500mAh battery in the trunk. In fact, the OnePlus 12R feels much lighter in comparison with the OnePlus 12.
One downside we noticed however is the glossy rear backplate, which attracts fingerprints like there's no tomorrow. We have the Cool Blue variant of the OnePlus 12R on us, and from a design standpoint, this one is quite clean and simple, but it doesn't stand out with anything in particular (unlike the eye-catchy OnePlus 12).
A gorgeous looking camera, but no Hasselblad branding on this one
Just like the 12, the OnePlus 12R scores a rather imposing circular camera island at the rear. An interesting design choice is the shimmering and textured finish on the camera island.
In terms of button placement, the OnePlus 12R also comes with a volume rocker on the right-hand side of the phone just above the power button, while the signature OnePlus ring switch now resides on the left side.
Yep, with an IR blaster you can use this phone as a remote for your AC or TV
The OnePlus 12R also comes with an IR blaster at the very top, which should definitely come in useful for those with numerous appliances at home. Surely, IR sensors are nothing new and are kind of standard on most phones coming from China, most notably Xiaomi devices, but is certainly a new feature on OnePlus phones, which have never features an IR blaster so far.
OnePlus 12R expectations
OnePlus is aiming to disrupt the mid-range space, but the final price will be the decisive factor
It's pretty logical to see OnePlus release two devices side-by-side, a super-premium flagship and a more affordable version with a less exciting design, but the core DNA still present. We expect that OnePlus purists might feel intrigued by the no-nonsense offering that's the OnePlus 12R. Surely, the OnePlus 12 will excite with its higher-end specs and a more exciting design, but this one will command a higher price tag.
Overall, the OnePlus 12R is shaping up to be a disruptor in the Android space. With mostly high-end specs paired with an expected affordable price, it could be clashing with popular devices the likes of the Galaxy A and Pixel 7 or Pixel 7A series.
And who knows, if the price is right, it might just become the new go-to offering when it comes to mid-range Android devices.
