OnePlus 12R Hands-on preview: An exciting surprise

OnePlus 12R hands-on impressions









The OnePlus 12R is mostly similar to the OnePlus 12 when it comes to size and overall feel.





However, the 12R does lack a bit in sophistication compared to the decidedly more premium feel of the 12 .





Still, it is a phone that feels very well put together. The aluminum frame masterfully blends with the rear plate. Thanks to the curved sides, the phone is a joy to handle from a purely ergonomic standpoint. It won't cave into the skin of your palms like most flat-edged phones these days would do.





What's impressive here is that the device is quite sleek for something that houses a giant 5,500mAh battery in the trunk. In fact, the OnePlus 12R feels much lighter in comparison with the OnePlus 12.



