Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:

The affordable OnePlus 15R might outperform last year’s OnePlus flagship

The OnePlus 15R could indeed be a rebrand of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6T.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Processors OnePlus
Front view of the OnePlus 15.
A new leak about the OnePlus 15R claims that the device's processor will be more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Elite that powered last year's OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 13.

It's a completely new chipset


During the OnePlus 15 launch event earlier this month, the company also teased its more affordable alternative, the OnePlus 15R. Since then, we've seen occasional leaks about the device appearing online — for instance, those mentioning its rumored December release date. Now, new information has surfaced about the chipset that could be powering the device.

Reputable tipster Debayan Roy, who has a history of accurately predicting smartphone prices such as the Oppo Find X9 series' Indian pricing, claims that the OnePlus 15R will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is scheduled to launch on November 26. Note that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is going to be a mid-flagship chipset and will be completely different from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 used in the OnePlus 15. Earlier, it was believed that the smartphone would feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC found in the OnePlus 13.



If the claim turns out to be true, the OnePlus 15R would likely be a rebrand of the yet-to-be-released OnePlus Ace 6T, instead of the OnePlus Ace 6, which was launched in China last month. For reference, the OnePlus Ace 6 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 processor.

Performance could be better than the OnePlus 13


The AnTuTu score of the OnePlus Ace 6T featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 5,
"AnTuTu score of the OnePlus Ace 6T | Image Credit - AnTuTu

Last year's premium phone from OnePlus, the OnePlus 13, runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which has an AnTuTu score of around 2.8 million. That's an impressive number for a processor in a $700 smartphone.

In fact, the results place the OnePlus 13 slightly above the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which has an AnTuTu score of 2.7 million, and the Xiaomi 15, which scores around 2.6 million. Although it's not ideal to compare AnTuTu scores between Android and iOS smartphones, I'm certain that the OnePlus 13's results would be impressive even to someone accustomed to Apple's lineup, such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Recommended For You

However, AnTuTu recently shared an image showing the benchmark score of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The chipset was tested inside the OnePlus Ace 6T and managed to achieve a score of 3.5 million points.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 easily outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Elite in all areas of AnTuTu testing, including CPU, GPU, memory, and UX. However, as expected, it falls behind the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which regularly scores over 4 million points in AnTuTu tests.

The AnTuTu scores definitely suggest that the sub-flagship SoC powering the Ace 6T, and reportedly the 15R, performs better than the Snapdragon 8 Elite used in the OnePlus 13. However, how both compare in real-world usage will become clear once we test the devices featuring them.

Are you planning to buy the OnePlus 15R for its processor?

Vote View Result

OnePlus 15R specifications are no longer a secret


Every new leak suggests that the OnePlus 15R will indeed be a rebrand of the Ace 16T. And since we already have plenty of information about what the OnePlus Ace 6T will offer, we can also predict the OnePlus 15R's specifications. The affordable OnePlus 15 variant could feature an 8,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The smartphone could also come with a 165 Hz refresh rate display and a dual 50 MP rear camera setup. If OnePlus delivered all these features in the OnePlus 15R, I would highly recommend it to anyone whose priorities are long battery life and casual gaming.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 6

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Latest News

Black Friday Smartwatch Deals: 25+ curated offers worth splurging on
Black Friday Smartwatch Deals: 25+ curated offers worth splurging on
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are headed for a 6G crunch they can’t ignore
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are headed for a 6G crunch they can’t ignore
Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 is on sale at its first cool discount for Black Friday Week
Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 is on sale at its first cool discount for Black Friday Week
Amazon's exceptional AirPods 4 Black Friday deals have somehow gotten even better
Amazon's exceptional AirPods 4 Black Friday deals have somehow gotten even better
At 36 percent off, this affordable Lenovo tablet is a Black Friday must-buy
At 36 percent off, this affordable Lenovo tablet is a Black Friday must-buy
WeatherNext 2 is here, Google's improved AI weather forecaster
WeatherNext 2 is here, Google's improved AI weather forecaster
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless