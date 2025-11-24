The affordable OnePlus 15R might outperform last year’s OnePlus flagship

It's a completely new chipset



Exclusive As per my source, OnePlus 15R is confirmed to come with : Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 ! Also it has Dual rear (could be 50+50MP)

Are you planning to buy the OnePlus 15R for its processor?

OnePlus 15R specifications are no longer a secret

OnePlus 15

Every new leak suggests that the OnePlus 15R will indeed be a rebrand of the Ace 16T. And since we already have plenty of information about what the OnePlus Ace 6T will offer, we can also predict the OnePlus 15R's specifications. The affordablevariant could feature an 8,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.The smartphone could also come with a 165 Hz refresh rate display and a dual 50 MP rear camera setup. If OnePlus delivered all these features in the OnePlus 15R, I would highly recommend it to anyone whose priorities are long battery life and casual gaming.