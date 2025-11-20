Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

OnePlus 15 teardown: see what makes this the phone with the best battery we've ever tested

I mean, just look at that large cell inside.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
OnePlus
OnePlus 15 phone.
While long-standing OnePlus fans may be the first in line to trash the new OnePlus 15 and its design (yeah, it looks pedestrian compared to the premium-finished OnePlus 13, for example), the truth is that it's a champion.

It's superfast, it has a bright, flat display, it's sturdy, it's sold for under $1,000 and, most importantly, it has the best battery life on a phone we've ever seen here at PhoneArena.

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 10h 44min 30h 6min 12h 37min 14h 16min
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
5088 mAh
 7h 46min 20h 9min 9h 37min 11h 34min
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
5200 mAh
 6h 58min 19h 41min 10h 0min 4h 35min
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
4400 mAh
 5h 31min 14h 18min 6h 38min 8h 43min
OPPO Find X9 Pro
7500 mAh
 9h 50min 25h 34min 13h 30min 11h 17min
vivo X300 Pro
6510 mAh
 6h 30min 15h 51min 9h 30min 7h 36min
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
6000 mAh
 7h 33min 16h 39min 10h 11min 13h 29min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 0h 45min 1h 52min 68% 21%
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33%
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
5088 mAh
 1h 16min Untested 64% Untested
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
5200 mAh
 1h 17min Untested 63% Untested
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
4400 mAh
 1h 23min 2h 18min 46% 26%
OPPO Find X9 Pro
7500 mAh
 1h 20min Untested 52% Untested
vivo X300 Pro
6510 mAh
 0h 31min Untested 98% Untested
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
6000 mAh
 1h 3min Untested 58% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


That's not an exaggeration, as the OnePlus 15 wipes the floor with big-name flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Interestingly enough, it manages to provide longer battery life even than the RedMagic 11 Pro which comes with a 7,500 mAh capacity cell, while the OnePlus 15 offers "only" 7,300 mAh.

Let's take a look inside


Now, thanks to the YouTube channel WekiHome and the account OnePlus Club on X (an unofficial source of OnePlus-related content, which provides the English translation) we get to see the insides of the new OnePlus 15.



First things first, the "most obvious structural change" compared to the OnePlus 13 is the sheer size of the battery and the space that the cell now takes. The battery has increased in size "significantly", as you can see above.

The OnePlus 15 uses a 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery, a high-density alternative to standard lithium-ion cells that allows for greater capacity within the same internal space.


The RAM and the ROM are "Samsung-sourced", the OnePlus Club account points out. The RAM is LPDDR5X Ultra, supporting speeds up to 10,667 Mbps. On the left sits UFS 4.1 storage. Beneath the RAM is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and above the storage is the company's in-house G2 gaming network chip.



The OnePlus 15 features matching top and bottom speakers using the AAC 1510 specification, each housed in a full metal package filled with N'Bass acoustic material for enhanced sound. Compared to the previous generation's uneven 1012H and 1115E setup, this design delivers a larger, more balanced audio experience.

In our review of the OnePlus 15, we found that the dual stereo speakers can reach high volumes. While bass is almost present, the sound lacks clear separation between lows, mids, and highs, which can make music feel somewhat crowded and less refined at louder levels. So, take my advice and invest in some nice over-ear cans.

Recommended Stories

Do you regard the OnePlus 15 as a serious flagship?

Vote View Result

It's a fascinating flagship


Since I'm into mobile photography – an area in which the OnePlus 15 can't compete with dedicated camera phones like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra or the new Vivo X300 Pro – I can't see myself personally buying it.

But if I were forced to choose between this and any other general purpose flagship right now, I wouldn't hesitate. The OnePlus 15 is too cool to ignore, too capable to be dismissed. And probably with a too good to be true discount this Black Friday.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless