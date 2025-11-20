OnePlus 15 teardown: see what makes this the phone with the best battery we've ever tested
I mean, just look at that large cell inside.
While long-standing OnePlus fans may be the first in line to trash the new OnePlus 15 and its design (yeah, it looks pedestrian compared to the premium-finished OnePlus 13, for example), the truth is that it's a champion.
That's not an exaggeration, as the OnePlus 15 wipes the floor with big-name flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Interestingly enough, it manages to provide longer battery life even than the RedMagic 11 Pro which comes with a 7,500 mAh capacity cell, while the OnePlus 15 offers "only" 7,300 mAh.
Now, thanks to the YouTube channel WekiHome and the account OnePlus Club on X (an unofficial source of OnePlus-related content, which provides the English translation) we get to see the insides of the new OnePlus 15.
First things first, the "most obvious structural change" compared to the OnePlus 13 is the sheer size of the battery and the space that the cell now takes. The battery has increased in size "significantly", as you can see above.
The OnePlus 15 uses a 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery, a high-density alternative to standard lithium-ion cells that allows for greater capacity within the same internal space.
The RAM and the ROM are "Samsung-sourced", the OnePlus Club account points out. The RAM is LPDDR5X Ultra, supporting speeds up to 10,667 Mbps. On the left sits UFS 4.1 storage. Beneath the RAM is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and above the storage is the company's in-house G2 gaming network chip.
The OnePlus 15 features matching top and bottom speakers using the AAC 1510 specification, each housed in a full metal package filled with N'Bass acoustic material for enhanced sound. Compared to the previous generation's uneven 1012H and 1115E setup, this design delivers a larger, more balanced audio experience.
In our review of the OnePlus 15, we found that the dual stereo speakers can reach high volumes. While bass is almost present, the sound lacks clear separation between lows, mids, and highs, which can make music feel somewhat crowded and less refined at louder levels. So, take my advice and invest in some nice over-ear cans.
Since I'm into mobile photography – an area in which the OnePlus 15 can't compete with dedicated camera phones like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra or the new Vivo X300 Pro – I can't see myself personally buying it.
But if I were forced to choose between this and any other general purpose flagship right now, I wouldn't hesitate. The OnePlus 15 is too cool to ignore, too capable to be dismissed. And probably with a too good to be true discount this Black Friday.
It's superfast, it has a bright, flat display, it's sturdy, it's sold for under $1,000 and, most importantly, it has the best battery life on a phone we've ever seen here at PhoneArena.
Let's take a look inside
Image by WekiHome
Image by WekiHome
Image by WekiHome
It's a fascinating flagship
Since I'm into mobile photography – an area in which the OnePlus 15 can't compete with dedicated camera phones like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra or the new Vivo X300 Pro – I can't see myself personally buying it.
But if I were forced to choose between this and any other general purpose flagship right now, I wouldn't hesitate. The OnePlus 15 is too cool to ignore, too capable to be dismissed. And probably with a too good to be true discount this Black Friday.
