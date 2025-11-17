Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The OnePlus 15 just delivered the best battery life we've ever measured
We have just finished our OnePlus 15 review last week, and despite the somewhat lukewarm reception in the larger blogosphere and the multitude of criticisms flying around, we definitely like the latest OnePlus flagship. 

It's super-fast, has IP68, IP69, and IP69K, has the beloved ultra-fast charging AND a wall adapter in the box, and has a flat and very bright OLED display, as well as that very affordable price tag that undercuts most Galaxies, iPhones, and Pixels you can get in the US. 

True, it foregoes some signature OnePlus features and design elements, which isn't great to see, and also goes out of its way to copy the venerable iPhone in the most generic way possible, but if we abstain from that, it's one very, very good phone that should certainly be in the conversation when considering good value for money in late 2025.

Great, even, provided that you value battery life as much as we do. 

Impressive battery hardware 


Despite the multitude of exciting hardware on board, it's the battery that's the most important pillar of a modern smartphone, and objectively, the most important hardware element that matters in the long run. 

If you were to get adventurous and disassemble the OnePlus 15, you'd find a 7,300 mAh battery taking up most of the internal space in the rear. It's not a lithium-ion battery, but one of those trendy and super-dense silicon-carbon batteries that have been upending our expectations of what a phone's battery should be capable of. 

And while the battery is impressive, it's the efficiency and performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that also has a lot to play in the exceptional battery life. OnePlus has optimized it very elegantly with stability in mind. 

For example, it doesn't achieve crazy-high scores in 3D stress tests and doesn't hit excessive fps figures but gives us one super-stable gaming experience. 

The phone with the best battery life we've ever tested


We've tested the battery life of several hundred phones throughout the years, each of these going through the paces of our custom battery tests, and the OnePlus 15 currently sits at the very top of the board with the best battery life achieved.

The OnePlus 15 achieves a battery life estimate of ten hours and 44 minutes, which is a compound score combining three different tests. It hits a little over thirty hours in our custom web browsing test, twelve and a half hours in our video playback test, and finally, over 14 hours in our 3D gaming test. Some very respectable figures here, which are enough to put the OnePlus 15 at the very top of the leaderboard. 

Right beneath it is the recent ASUS RedMagic 11 Pro, which is equipped with an even larger 7,500 mAh battery but loses by one minute in the compound battery life estimate score. Older excellent performers like the ASUS Zenfone 10, the Sony Xperia 10 IV, and the Nubia Z800 Ultra also complete the Top 5.

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 10h 44min 30h 6min 12h 37min 14h 16min
RedMagic 11 Pro
7500 mAh
 10h 43min 25h 55min 15h 5min 14h 14min
Asus Zenfone 10
4300 mAh
 10h 23min 27h 28min 14h 30min 10h 33min
Sony Xperia 10 IV
5000 mAh
 10h 12min 21h 20min 17h 28min 10h 43min
nubia Z80 Ultra
7200 mAh
 10h 7min 23h 10min 13h 25min 17h 23min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 0h 45min 1h 52min 68% 21%
RedMagic 11 Pro
7500 mAh
 0h 57min 1h 8min 70% Untested
Asus Zenfone 10
4300 mAh
 1h 24min Untested 51% Untested
Sony Xperia 10 IV
5000 mAh
 Untested N/A Untested N/A
nubia Z80 Ultra
7200 mAh
 1h 8min 1h 15min 66% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

What about other current 2025 flagships? How do they perform against the OnePlus 15?

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 10h 44min 30h 6min 12h 37min 14h 16min
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
5088 mAh
 7h 46min 20h 9min 9h 37min 11h 34min
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
5200 mAh
 6h 58min 19h 41min 10h 0min 4h 35min
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
4400 mAh
 5h 31min 14h 18min 6h 38min 8h 43min
OPPO Find X9 Pro
7500 mAh
 9h 50min 25h 34min 13h 30min 11h 17min
vivo X300 Pro
6510 mAh
 6h 30min 15h 51min 9h 30min 7h 36min
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
6000 mAh
 7h 33min 16h 39min 10h 11min 13h 29min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 0h 45min 1h 52min 68% 21%
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33%
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
5088 mAh
 1h 16min Untested 64% Untested
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
5200 mAh
 1h 17min Untested 63% Untested
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
4400 mAh
 1h 23min 2h 18min 46% 26%
OPPO Find X9 Pro
7500 mAh
 1h 20min Untested 52% Untested
vivo X300 Pro
6510 mAh
 0h 31min Untested 98% Untested
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
6000 mAh
 1h 3min Untested 58% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

Well, the gap here is even wider, with the OnePlus 15 sitting nearly uncontested at the top of the battery life hall of fame.

Also, aside from the Vivo, the OnePlus is the fastest charging phone here, achieving a full charge in just 45 minutes, with a 30-minute charging session getting you nearly 70% of battery life, which should be more than enough for a day and a half of moderate to high usage. Pretty impressive. 

Conclusion: Is this the best OnePlus phone ever?


While it's true that the OnePlus 15 steps back from the original tenets that OnePlus stood by, it's challenging to find any true faults here when it delivers so well in a couple of very important aspects. 

The excellent battery life makes this phone the one that power users should shortlist. The era of two-day phones is here, and it's only getting started! Who knows what 2026 could deliver, but one thing is for certain: the OnePlus 15's battery life record in our test might fall sooner rather than later.

