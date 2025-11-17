The OnePlus 15 just delivered the best battery life we've ever measured





Despite the multitude of exciting hardware on board, it's the battery that's the most important pillar of a modern smartphone, and objectively, the most important hardware element that matters in the long run.

If you were to get adventurous and disassemble the OnePlus 15 , you'd find a 7,300 mAh battery taking up most of the internal space in the rear. It's not a lithium-ion battery, but one of those trendy and super-dense silicon-carbon batteries that have been upending our expectations of what a phone's battery should be capable of.





And while the battery is impressive, it's the efficiency and performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that also has a lot to play in the exceptional battery life. OnePlus has optimized it very elegantly with stability in mind.





For example, it doesn't achieve crazy-high scores in 3D stress tests and doesn't hit excessive fps figures but gives us one super-stable gaming experience.





The phone with the best battery life we've ever tested





We've tested the battery life of several hundred phones throughout the years, each of these going through the paces of our custom battery tests, and the OnePlus 15 currently sits at the very top of the board with the best battery life achieved.



The OnePlus 15 achieves a battery life estimate of ten hours and 44 minutes, which is a compound score combining three different tests. It hits a little over thirty hours in our custom web browsing test, twelve and a half hours in our video playback test, and finally, over 14 hours in our 3D gaming test. Some very respectable figures here, which are enough to put the OnePlus 15 at the very top of the leaderboard.



Right beneath it is the recent ASUS RedMagic 11 Pro, which is equipped with an even larger 7,500 mAh battery but loses by one minute in the compound battery life estimate score. Older excellent performers like the ASUS Zenfone 10, the Sony Xperia 10 IV, and the Nubia Z800 Ultra also complete the Top 5.





Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming OnePlus 15 7300 mAh 10h 44min 30h 6min 12h 37min 14h 16min RedMagic 11 Pro 7500 mAh 10h 43min 25h 55min 15h 5min 14h 14min Asus Zenfone 10 4300 mAh 10h 23min 27h 28min 14h 30min 10h 33min Sony Xperia 10 IV 5000 mAh 10h 12min 21h 20min 17h 28min 10h 43min nubia Z80 Ultra 7200 mAh 10h 7min 23h 10min 13h 25min 17h 23min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless OnePlus 15 7300 mAh 0h 45min 1h 52min 68% 21% RedMagic 11 Pro 7500 mAh 0h 57min 1h 8min 70% Untested Asus Zenfone 10 4300 mAh 1h 24min Untested 51% Untested Sony Xperia 10 IV 5000 mAh Untested N/A Untested N/A nubia Z80 Ultra 7200 mAh 1h 8min 1h 15min 66% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



