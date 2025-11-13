Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

OnePlus 15 falls victim to the US government shutdown, but there’s some good news

OnePlus 15 has its global premiere, but the US will need to wait.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android OnePlus
The back of a OnePlus 15 smartphone.
OnePlus has launched its latest flagship device globally during a live event today, shortly after its Chinese premiere last month. However, consumers in the US will need to wait longer before receiving their OnePlus 15, and nobody knows exactly how long.

The OnePlus 15 will be delayed in the US because of the government shutdown


OnePlus won’t sell the OnePlus 15 in the US because the device is missing FCC certification. The company said it couldn’t finish the final step of the certification process, and it doesn’t have approval for its application. The reason for the delay is the government shutdown, which finally ended late last night after 43 days. 

The company said in a statement that it has passed all the required tests from the FCC’s recognized labs and has formally submitted the certification application. The only thing left is an approval of that formal application, which could happen quickly after the FCC resumes its work.

The OnePlus 15 has already finished all the required tests from the FCC’s recognized labs and the certification application has been formally submitted. We are hopeful that approvals can be generated quickly and as a result, we can bring the OnePlus 15 to our customers in the U.S. expeditiously.
OnePlus, November 2025


Available elsewhere



While you can’t buy the OnePlus 15 in the US yet, the company has it on its website, where you can enter your contact information and get notified once the device is available. The company also clarified that the OnePlus 15 is available for purchase in Canada starting today.

Do you plan buying a OnePlus 15?

Vote View Result


Nobody can say when the device will be released in the US, but it’s certainly worth the noise. We gave it a solid 8.2 score in our OnePlus 15 review, and the device has impressed us with its bonkers battery and fantastic performance. Once it launches in the US, the device will start at $899, and it’ll try to break the duopoly of the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S25, as well as the recent success of the Pixel 10

Hurry up, FCC


I can’t wait to see how well the OnePlus 15 performs in the US. With it, American consumers will get a mainstream device with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,000+ mAh battery for the first time. I don’t think OnePlus will dethrone Apple and Samsung anytime soon, but even a little competition could be good for everyone.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 9

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put

Latest News

Some T-Mobile customers are getting the secret invites they have been waiting for
Some T-Mobile customers are getting the secret invites they have been waiting for
Unfortunately, only Apple can force Samsung to innovate nowadays
Unfortunately, only Apple can force Samsung to innovate nowadays
OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
We all knew the iPhone Air flopped, but we didn’t know just how bad it was
We all knew the iPhone Air flopped, but we didn’t know just how bad it was
My love-hate relationship with Facebook Marketplace might be over because of these new features
My love-hate relationship with Facebook Marketplace might be over because of these new features
OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless