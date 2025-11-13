OnePlus 15 falls victim to the US government shutdown, but there’s some good news
OnePlus 15 has its global premiere, but the US will need to wait.
OnePlus has launched its latest flagship device globally during a live event today, shortly after its Chinese premiere last month. However, consumers in the US will need to wait longer before receiving their OnePlus 15, and nobody knows exactly how long.
OnePlus won’t sell the OnePlus 15 in the US because the device is missing FCC certification. The company said it couldn’t finish the final step of the certification process, and it doesn’t have approval for its application. The reason for the delay is the government shutdown, which finally ended late last night after 43 days.
While you can’t buy the OnePlus 15 in the US yet, the company has it on its website, where you can enter your contact information and get notified once the device is available. The company also clarified that the OnePlus 15 is available for purchase in Canada starting today.
Nobody can say when the device will be released in the US, but it’s certainly worth the noise. We gave it a solid 8.2 score in our OnePlus 15 review, and the device has impressed us with its bonkers battery and fantastic performance. Once it launches in the US, the device will start at $899, and it’ll try to break the duopoly of the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S25, as well as the recent success of the Pixel 10.
I can’t wait to see how well the OnePlus 15 performs in the US. With it, American consumers will get a mainstream device with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,000+ mAh battery for the first time. I don’t think OnePlus will dethrone Apple and Samsung anytime soon, but even a little competition could be good for everyone.
The OnePlus 15 will be delayed in the US because of the government shutdown
The company said in a statement that it has passed all the required tests from the FCC’s recognized labs and has formally submitted the certification application. The only thing left is an approval of that formal application, which could happen quickly after the FCC resumes its work.
The OnePlus 15 has already finished all the required tests from the FCC’s recognized labs and the certification application has been formally submitted. We are hopeful that approvals can be generated quickly and as a result, we can bring the OnePlus 15 to our customers in the U.S. expeditiously.
Available elsewhere
The OnePlus 15 has a giant 7,300 mAh battery. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Hurry up, FCC
