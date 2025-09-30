OnePlus 15 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 15

Will the OnePlus 15 have better battery life?





OnePlus 15 packs one of the largest batteries we've ever seen in a non-gaming flagship phone. With a jump from 6,000 mAh on the OnePlus 13 to a rumored 7,800 mAh, the OnePlus 15 packs one of the largest batteries we've ever seen in a non-gaming flagship phone.



Combined with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (built on TSMC’s 3nm process) and high-density silicon-carbon battery chemistry, the phone should come with enough battery life to last you at least two full days with regular use (even with its upgraded 165Hz display).





How much battery will the OnePlus 15 have?





Leaks now point to a 7,800 mAh battery in the OnePlus 15 , which would be one of the largest capacities we’ve ever seen in a mainstream flagship. That’s a huge step up from the 6,000 mAh battery in the OnePlus 13 .



It's worth noting that earlier rumors had suggested a 7,000 mAh battery, and global variants could still ship with a slightly smaller cell than the Chinese model. Either way, buyers should expect one of the biggest batteries in the flagship space.





* Leaked for Chinese variant; global models may vary slightly

Will the OnePlus 15 have wireless charging?





Yes. Current leaks state 50W wireless charging, which is dramatically faster than what Apple, Samsung, or Google offer on their flagships. That said, given the rumored larger battery, the OnePlus 15 might take longer to charge wirelessly than the OnePlus 13 , which also supports 50W of wireless charging.





Will the OnePlus 15 have reverse wireless charging?

Likely, although no leak has said so yet. Likely, although no leak has said so yet. OnePlus has offered 10W reverse wireless charging in its last two flagship generations, and there’s no sign of it being removed. 10W is good enough for topping up earbuds or a smartwatch.





What charger will the OnePlus 15 use?

The OnePlus 15 will almost certainly continue to rely on OnePlus’s proprietary SuperVOOC charging system. To hit the full 120W speed, you’ll need the official charger and cable included in the box — other chargers and cables won't result in the same charging speeds.

Global differences are possible:

China/India/Europe: usually get up to 120W wired charging

North America: likely capped at 80W (as with past models)

China/India/Europe: usually get up to 120W wired charging

North America: likely capped at 80W (as with past models)

With third-party USB Power Delivery chargers, speeds will be much slower — typically in the 18–45W range.



How fast will the OnePlus 15 charge?

Rumors suggest the OnePlus 15 will support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On paper, that would make it one of the fastest-charging phones on the market.



Our OnePlus 13 tests show why that's a big deal. With its 100W SUPERVOOC system, the OnePlus 13 reached 86% in just 30 minutes and a full charge in 43 minutes. That beat rivals like the Galaxy S24 Ultra (1h 9m wired full charge) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (1h 42m wired). Wireless charging was also strong, with the OnePlus 13 hitting 41% in 30 minutes and a full charge in 1h 29m, which is far ahead of the times we got for Samsung's and Apple's flagships.



If OnePlus can scale this up to 120W on the 15, we could see charging times drop to around 25–30 minutes for a full charge, even with the larger 7,800 mAh battery. Wireless speeds at 50W should also deliver a full top-up in well under 90 minutes, provided you’re using the proprietary AIRVOOC charger.



Keep in mind that just like on the OnePlus 13 , you’ll need the official charger and cable to reach these speeds. With a standard USB-C PD charger, the phone will fall back to ~25–45W speeds.





This year, OnePlus is once again living up to its reputation as a leading force in battery and charging tech. Rumors point to a massive 7,000–7,800 mAh battery using silicon-carbon technology, paired with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Combine that with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 165Hz display, and thecould be one of the most powerful (and longest-lasting) flagships of 2026.