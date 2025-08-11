The always affordable OnePlus 13R is a total steal at $100 off with free Pro earbuds today

At $499.99, this bad boy arguably delivers more value for your money than a $749.99 and up, but you do need to settle for aprocessor instead of a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite, a slightly lower-quality AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, and an inferior 50 + 50 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera arrangement.

As their Pro branding suggests, those are certainly not the world's worst true wireless earbuds (although probably not the best either), rocking a cutting-edge 12.4mm titanized diaphragm for top-notch overall sound quality while also packing "Pro-level hybrid active noise cancellation." The battery life is simply mind-blowing, especially for a free pair of true wireless earbuds, going up to 44 hours (!!!) with the bundled charging case factored in (and the ANC functionality switched off).