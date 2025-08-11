The always affordable OnePlus 13R is a total steal at $100 off with free Pro earbuds today

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

OnePlus 13R
Thinking of taking advantage of the latest (and greatest) OnePlus 13 deal? You may not want to hurry and risk making a rash decision, as the OnePlus 13R is a pretty phenomenal alternative at a significantly lower price right now.

Obviously, the 13R is not quite as sophisticated as its manufacturer's newest super-flagship, which is why the slightly humbler 6.78-inch handset is also a lot more affordable, normally costing $599.99 with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space. But at the time of this writing, you can spend 100 bucks less than that and get a complimentary pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in your choice of Soft Jade or Starry Black colorways.

OnePlus 13R

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, Free OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Included
Buy at OnePlus

At $499.99, this bad boy arguably delivers more value for your money than a $749.99 and up OnePlus 13, but you do need to settle for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor instead of a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite, a slightly lower-quality AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, and an inferior 50 + 50 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera arrangement.

Of course, it's a lot more relevant to compare the OnePlus 13R with similarly priced devices from competitors than the much costlier OnePlus 13, which clearly has a different target audience. Most of those comparisons are incredibly flattering for this 6,000mAh battery-packing Android powerhouse with blazing fast 80W charging support, as the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, for instance, only comes with a 4,700mAh cell under the hood and 25W charging capabilities, not to mention a higher price point.


Google's Pixel 9a mid-ranger, meanwhile, is a little cheaper after a record high discount of $100, but only because the display stands at 6.3 inches and the rear-facing camera system consists of two rather than three imaging sensors. Pitting the OnePlus 13R against the likes of the Motorola Edge (2025) is pretty much pointless too, and that's before you even consider the aforementioned OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro that are included in the phone's reduced $499.99 price today.

As their Pro branding sugge sts, those are certainly not the world's worst true wireless earbuds (although probably not the best either), rocking a cutting-edge 12.4mm titanized diaphragm for top-notch overall sound quality while also packing "Pro-level hybrid active noise cancellation." The battery life is simply mind-blowing, especially for a free pair of true wireless earbuds, going up to 44 hours (!!!) with the bundled charging case factored in (and the ANC functionality switched off). 

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

