$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The OnePlus 13 is my kind of high-end bargain right now at $150 off with a $100 gift also thrown in

It's hard to find a better high-end smartphone at a lower price than the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13 right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 13
I don't know about you, but I personally love smartphone deals that combine outright discounts with neat little freebies. Especially when the free stuff is a bit more valuable than a $20 or $30-worth protective case, and when the deeply discounted device happens to be one of the best phones money can buy... even at its regular price. 

That's clearly the case for the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13, which normally starts at $899.99, thus undercutting the likes of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra by several hundred bucks.

OnePlus 13

$749 99
$899 99
$150 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included
Buy at OnePlus
 

If you hurry, you can not just knock that down to $749.99, but also get a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds 3 in your choice of Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue colorways. Those are obviously no longer the brand's latest and greatest Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds alternatives, but they're still among the best wireless earbuds for their price (at least in my opinion), and they're virtually irresistible when said $99.99 price goes down to $0.

So, yes, you're essentially looking at saving a combined 250 bucks here, and you don't even need to trade anything in to fully take advantage of this killer new OnePlus Store promotion. In my book, that's another major strength of quite possibly the only ultra-high-end handset I'd consider buying right now.

Why the only one? Because like I said, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is simply too darn expensive, and compared to something like the Galaxy S25 Plus, this bad boy is slightly larger, brighter, somehow equipped with a much bigger battery, and capable of charging way faster.

 

The recent charging woes of my colleague and good friend Stanislav Serbezov haven't done much to diminish my admiration for this objectively impressive phone, especially when looking back at our comprehensive and largely glowing OnePlus 13 review from the beginning of the year.

While I'd definitely be more than satisfied with the $749.99 model, which packs 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space, I can also totally understand if some of you are leaning towards the $849.99 variant equipped with double the local digital hoarding room and an extra four gigs of memory instead. Both configurations come with free noise-cancelling earbuds, mind you, and neither of them requires a trade-in or anything else of that nature.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

How Do I Speak to a Representative at Sage

by sophiazennie •

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 1

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless