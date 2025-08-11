The OnePlus 13 is my kind of high-end bargain right now at $150 off with a $100 gift also thrown in





That's clearly the case for the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered That's clearly the case for the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13 , which normally starts at $899.99, thus undercutting the likes of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra by several hundred bucks.

Gift OnePlus 13 $749 99 $899 99 $150 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included Buy at OnePlus









So, yes, you're essentially looking at saving a combined 250 bucks here, and you don't even need to trade anything in to fully take advantage of this killer new OnePlus Store promotion. In my book, that's another major strength of quite possibly the only ultra-high-end handset I'd consider buying right now.

Galaxy S25 Ultra is simply too darn expensive, and compared to something like the Why the only one? Because like I said, theis simply too darn expensive, and compared to something like the Galaxy S25 Plus , this bad boy is slightly larger, brighter, somehow equipped with a much bigger battery, and capable of charging way faster.













While I'd definitely be more than satisfied with the $749.99 model, which packs 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space, I can also totally understand if some of you are leaning towards the $849.99 variant equipped with double the local digital hoarding room and an extra four gigs of memory instead. Both configurations come with free noise-cancelling earbuds, mind you, and neither of them requires a trade-in or anything else of that nature.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer