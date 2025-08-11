The OnePlus 13 is my kind of high-end bargain right now at $150 off with a $100 gift also thrown in
It's hard to find a better high-end smartphone at a lower price than the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13 right now.
I don't know about you, but I personally love smartphone deals that combine outright discounts with neat little freebies. Especially when the free stuff is a bit more valuable than a $20 or $30-worth protective case, and when the deeply discounted device happens to be one of the best phones money can buy... even at its regular price.
That's clearly the case for the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13, which normally starts at $899.99, thus undercutting the likes of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra by several hundred bucks.
If you hurry, you can not just knock that down to $749.99, but also get a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds 3 in your choice of Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue colorways. Those are obviously no longer the brand's latest and greatest Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds alternatives, but they're still among the best wireless earbuds for their price (at least in my opinion), and they're virtually irresistible when said $99.99 price goes down to $0.
So, yes, you're essentially looking at saving a combined 250 bucks here, and you don't even need to trade anything in to fully take advantage of this killer new OnePlus Store promotion. In my book, that's another major strength of quite possibly the only ultra-high-end handset I'd consider buying right now.
Why the only one? Because like I said, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is simply too darn expensive, and compared to something like the Galaxy S25 Plus, this bad boy is slightly larger, brighter, somehow equipped with a much bigger battery, and capable of charging way faster.
In addition to a charger and a charging cable, the OnePlus 13 also comes with wireless earbuds included in the box right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The recent charging woes of my colleague and good friend Stanislav Serbezov haven't done much to diminish my admiration for this objectively impressive phone, especially when looking back at our comprehensive and largely glowing OnePlus 13 review from the beginning of the year.
While I'd definitely be more than satisfied with the $749.99 model, which packs 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space, I can also totally understand if some of you are leaning towards the $849.99 variant equipped with double the local digital hoarding room and an extra four gigs of memory instead. Both configurations come with free noise-cancelling earbuds, mind you, and neither of them requires a trade-in or anything else of that nature.
