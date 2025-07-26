$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows

Samsung might not stick cameras directly on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's back.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Ultra design
Galaxy S25 Ultra | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Since 2022's Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's highest-end S-series phones have featured rear camera arrays without a camera island, but that may change with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Long-time leaker Ice Universe has shared a fan-made render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra on the social media website X. He thinks it probably resembles the real phone.

While he isn't confident about the final design yet, he connected all the dots and concluded that this is what the phone would likely end up looking like. The concept envisions a Galaxy S25 Ultra with a raised area for housing three of the four rear cameras.



That's a departure from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design, which doesn't have a camera bump. Samsung apparently isn't doing this just to change things up. According to Ice, the rumored main and 5x telephoto cameras will have larger apertures, meaning the size of the opening in the lens will be larger to let more light in. The lenses will take up more space as a result.

At the same time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be thinner than the S25 Ultra.

If Samsung were to keep the same arrangement for the camera, it would give the phone a weird look. That's because the cameras will stick out more than before, probably extending 3mm beyond the rear.

This is why Samsung will house the primary, ultrawide, and 5x telephoto camera in a raised island.



This is also going to bring the phone's design closer to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which hasn't ditched the camera bump.

Are you excited about a redesigned Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Vote View Result


Another leaker known as @kro_roe has corroborated the leak, while adding that the cameras will have rings around them.

The current Ultra design was getting a little long in the tooth, and most people will be happy to see it go. It doesn't look like much else will be changing, on the outside at least.

The device is expected to flaunt better battery and charging specs and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy chip.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is believed to be selling well, and the Fold 7 also seems to be a hit. An improved Galaxy S26 Ultra will help Samsung build on that success and keep its number one ranking.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne •

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 2

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up

Latest News

Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless