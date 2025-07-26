Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Samsung might not stick cameras directly on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's back.
Galaxy S25 Ultra | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Since 2022's Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's highest-end S-series phones have featured rear camera arrays without a camera island, but that may change with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Long-time leaker Ice Universe has shared a fan-made render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra on the social media website X. He thinks it probably resembles the real phone.
While he isn't confident about the final design yet, he connected all the dots and concluded that this is what the phone would likely end up looking like. The concept envisions a Galaxy S25 Ultra with a raised area for housing three of the four rear cameras.
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
That's a departure from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design, which doesn't have a camera bump. Samsung apparently isn't doing this just to change things up. According to Ice, the rumored main and 5x telephoto cameras will have larger apertures, meaning the size of the opening in the lens will be larger to let more light in. The lenses will take up more space as a result.
At the same time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be thinner than the S25 Ultra.
If Samsung were to keep the same arrangement for the camera, it would give the phone a weird look. That's because the cameras will stick out more than before, probably extending 3mm beyond the rear.
This is why Samsung will house the primary, ultrawide, and 5x telephoto camera in a raised island.
Leaker Ice Universe explains the reason behind a potential design change.
This is also going to bring the phone's design closer to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which hasn't ditched the camera bump.
Another leaker known as @kro_roe has corroborated the leak, while adding that the cameras will have rings around them.
The current Ultra design was getting a little long in the tooth, and most people will be happy to see it go. It doesn't look like much else will be changing, on the outside at least.
The device is expected to flaunt better battery and charging specs and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy chip.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is believed to be selling well, and the Fold 7 also seems to be a hit. An improved Galaxy S26 Ultra will help Samsung build on that success and keep its number one ranking.
