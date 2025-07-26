Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows





Galaxy S26 Ultra



While he isn't confident about the final design yet, he connected all the dots and concluded that this is what the phone would likely end up looking like. The concept envisions a Galaxy S25 Ultra with a raised area for housing three of the four rear cameras.









That's a departure from the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's design, which doesn't have a camera bump. Samsung apparently isn't doing this just to change things up. According to Ice, the



At the same time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be thinner than the S25 Ultra.



If Samsung were to keep the same arrangement for the camera, it would give the phone a weird look. That's because the cameras will stick out more than before, probably extending 3mm beyond the rear.



This is why Samsung will house the primary, ultrawide, and 5x telephoto camera in a raised island.





This is also going to bring the phone's design closer to the This is also going to bring the phone's design closer to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , which hasn't ditched the camera bump.

Are you excited about a redesigned Galaxy S26 Ultra? The reintroduction of the camera bump is hardly a redesign. Yeah, I don't like the current design. Only if it's paired with more changes. The reintroduction of the camera bump is hardly a redesign. 0% Yeah, I don't like the current design. 0% Only if it's paired with more changes. 100%



Another leaker known as



The current Ultra design was getting a little long in the tooth, and most people will be happy to see it go. It doesn't look like much else will be changing, on the outside at least.



The device is expected to



