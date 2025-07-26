$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series

Rumor has Samsung changing when it debuts the latest iteration of Android every year.

The Android wordmark appears above three DroidBug heads of various colors.
As you undoubtedly know, Google moved the release of Android 16 up a few months to June. Recent releases took place in August (Android 13), September Android 10, Android 11), and October (Android 12, Android 14, Android 15). This change by Google could have an impact on Samsung, which released a new version of its One UI platform on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Those two foldables were released with One UI 8 which includes Android 16.

Previously, One UI 8 with Android 16 would have debuted with the release of the flagship Galaxy S26 line coming late January or early February. However, the earlier Android 16 forced Samsung to make this change. A tweet from long-time leaker PhoneArt (previously IceUniverse) explains the possible new OneUI release schedule

Do you like the expected changes?

Vote View Result

The Galaxy S flagship series will now receive updates to One UI X.5. The content will be "more substantial" than what the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series receives, and will include AI features, software enhancements, and new UI/UX designs. The five to six months between the release of the latest generation of the Fold/Flip models and the Galaxy S line will allow Samsung to refine the latest One UI update, allowing the Galaxy S series to be the first to receive One UI X.5 starting with One UI 8.5 with the Galaxy S26 line.

What PhoneArt is saying is that instead of releasing major changes with the new One UI update debuting with the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip, Samsung will hold off releasing them and reserve these changes for the One UI X.5 iteration, which will debut with the release of the flagship Galaxy S series.

Leaker PhoneArt reveals Samsung's new One UI update system. | Image credit-X

The leaker makes a point of stating that Samsung will continue to consider the Galaxy S line the flagship priority. This is why Samsung won't introduce all of the new content it has for its latest One UI release until One UI X.5 is released with the Galaxy S series. To reiterate, typically, you'd expect One UI 8, debuting with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to have all of the new cool features and content. 

In other words, Samsung will delay the release of some new features that you'd normally expect to see with the debut of the next build of One UI until the One UI X.5 release that will be included with the release of Samsung's next Galaxy S series flagship line.

This will be confusing to some Samsung Galaxy fans. What we can tell you is to expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 to be released next year with One UI 9. This means that Android 17 will debut on the Fold 8/Flip 8 next year.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
