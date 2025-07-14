Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Galaxy S26 Ultra display leak hints at another major upgrade

New rumor points to cutting-edge CoE OLED tech and other display innovations that could make the S26 Ultra brighter, clearer, and more efficient than ever.

The more time passes and the more we hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more exciting things seem to be getting. Recently, we heard about a potential major camera upgrade. Now, another rumor claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display may also receive a significant upgrade. 

Apparently, there may be new technology for the Galaxy S26 Ultra display which should improve clarity and enhance battery life. The screen is said to become brighter and more power-efficient. 

Samsung's smartphone displays are already top-notch. We have great image quality offered by the panels of the company's smartphones. And now, the company is rumored to be taking things up a level for the next Galaxy S Ultra model. 

Reportedly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may integrate CoE OLED tech which promises enhancements to display clarity and could even be more power-efficient thus improving battery life. 



CoE (Color filter on encapsulation) OLED tech focuses on how colors are produced and light is emitted within the display panel itself. Basically, CoE OLED sports a color filter layer directly into the light-emitting layer of the OLED panel. 

This is different from a traditional OLED panel, where the layer with the color filter and the light-emitting layer are typically separate. 

When these two are brought closer together, you gain certain advantages. For one, this usually improves light extraction efficiency. So, the screen can be made brighter and more vibrant but by using less energy (light doesn't travel though as many separate layers, so less of it is lost in the way). 

This could mean the Galaxy S26 Ultra may achieve higher brightness levels, keeping content bright and vivid even in direct sunlight, without causing a dramatic drop in battery life. And this should be awesome news for all Samsung fans. 

CoE tech can also enhance color accuracy. When the color filters are placed in a more optimized position relative to the light source, this makes for pure and more precise color reproduction. That would ensure a wider color gamut (more colors are being reproduced) - a more true-to-life visual experience on the display. 

Meanwhile, reputable tipster IceUniverse also says that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could incorporate "depolarizer" technology. There's not much known at this moment about this, though. Generally, "depolarizer" technology in displays is aimed at reducing internal reflections. When you reduce those, you get generally better contrast and clarity, and the display appears sharper. 

Hopefully these rumors turn out to be true! With the other rumored upgrade to the main camera, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be one solid contender for the best flagship phone. It will have to rival the yet-unannounced iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is rumored to get an upgrade in battery size and new looks. It would be an interesting fight to witness, that's for sure. 

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
