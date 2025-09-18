Samsung Project Moohan XR headset release date changed last minute, here’s when it’s hitting shelves

Samsung has moved forward the release date for its Apple Vision Pro competitor XR headset: Project Moohan.

By
Samsung Project Moohan XR headset seen at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
The XR (Extended Reality) headset by Samsung — known internally as Project Moohan — is going to launch very soon. Samsung has delayed its release a little, after deciding on some final quality checks, as well as changing up its marketing strategy a little.

Project Moohan will be unveiled (translated source) on October 21, and sales for the headset will begin almost immediately afterward. Before, Samsung’s plan was to show off the headset on September 29, with sales to begin earlier in October.

Are you looking forward to Project Moohan?

The report also confirms that the headset was designed with comfort in mind, as that was one of the biggest complaints about its direct competitor: the Apple Vision Pro. Furthermore, the headset is expected to cost around $2,000, much less than the $3,499 price tag of the Vision Pro, but not cheap by any means. Even diehard XR enthusiasts will have a hard time justifying dropping this much cash for Project Moohan.

The report also confirms that the headset is mostly an experimental product, as has been reported before. Samsung wants to gauge consumer interest for such a device, so that it knows how much it should invest in rushing a true pair of smart AR glasses to market. The company apparently only plans to ship 100,000 units initially, a far cry from Apple’s sales goal of one million units for the Vision Pro, which it failed to meet.



When it comes to the hardware, Project Moohan isn’t pulling any punches. The headset will reportedly have the following specs:

  • Micro OLED displays with higher resolutions than Vision Pro (around 3,800 PPI)
  • 16 GB of RAM
  • The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset

Samsung also intends to make its headset function very similarly to Apple’s headset, except perhaps for shipping with a lot more content because of its use of Google’s Android XR.

Unfortunately, Samsung’s plan to hold a very limited release for Project Moohan is still in effect, and it will only be seen in a select few regions. However, if the demand is there, this could be expanded greatly.

