T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores
If this is true, then your local T-Mobile store will close down very soon, and you'll be forced to use the T-Life app for everything.
An alleged T-Mobile employee has reached out to PhoneArena to shed some light on what’s going on at the “un-carrier” nowadays, and it doesn’t look promising for customers. Apparently, the company has a goal to force 100 percent T-Life adoption by next year, and may even shutter most of its stores by the end of the decade.
This representative is convinced that T-Mobile is planning to replace most of its in-store interactions with T-Life. Furthermore, they say that the un-carrier will close down stores and layoff staff, as most operations will be conducted through the app.
Failure to do so means being written up by management at the end of the month, alleges the employee. But wait! There’s even more.
The T-Mobile employee claims that they are now being forced to lie to customers if they refuse to use the T-Life app. If T-Mobile employees tell you that their card readers are down, and that you need to use cash instead, that is reportedly a lie.
This is because cash transactions don’t count against the monthly 80 percent goal. T-Mobile apparently wants to force customers to use T-Life through any means necessary to hit the aforementioned 100 percent adoption rate next year.
Verizon, often criticized by users, has sort of taken the opposite approach. After a recent study, Verizon admits that AI customer service isn’t preferred by most people, and that human staff are super important to its user base. As such, Verizon is likely planning to keep its representatives around, and not replace them with an app.
The future that the alleged T-Mobile employee has painted sounds very grim, and echoes an all too common sentiment nowadays: the un-carrier has fallen.
We have reached out to T-Mobile for a comment, and will update the story when we have a response.
T-Life, T-Mobile’s all-in-one super app, has received very critical reviews ever since its inception. Customers have complained that the app is glitchy, and oftentimes simply refuses to work. The employee in question confirmed these facts, and revealed that T-Mobile is determined to make customers carry out every operation through the app.
Customers initially walked out of T-Mobile stores to protest T-Life. | Image credit — T-Mobile
