$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Verizon reinstates loyalty discount after online uprising, but customers say it's too little, too late

Verizon is paying for its unwelcome decision and is trying to do damage control.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon loyalty discount back
With many customers leaving or threatening to leave, Verizon appears to be rethinking its decision to revoke loyalty discounts.

Earlier this month, the company started notifying customers that it was rescinding loyalty discounts. The irony was that these loyalty discounts were the only reason some customers were still with Verizon. These rate cuts were offered to customers who were considering leaving and magically appeared anytime a customer hinted that they were switching to another carrier.

That's why many customers were taken aback when Verizon announced that it would be ending the discount on September 1. Apparently, they were being discontinued for all customers. The company allegedly told a customer that the discontinuation of some older promotions was part of its strategy to improve plans and services.



For many, this was the last straw. And even though Verizon previously hinted that it didn't care if price-sensitive customers left, its recent actions say otherwise.

The company is again offering discounts as high as $20 per month to customers for every line on their account. To trigger the offer, you'll have to use the same trick as before: go to the My Verizon app, navigate to Edit Profile and Settings, and then tap Number Transfer Pin. This is a code that's generated for customers planning to migrate to another carrier and prompts Verizon to take action.



Of course, this route isn't guaranteed to hook you with a discount, but it seems to be working for most customers.

It looks like customers reacted more strongly to the cancellation of the discount than Verizon had anticipated, which is why it has decided to bring it back.

Would you consider not leaving if Verizon offers the discount again?

Vote View Result


The other running theory is that Verizon never intended to remove the discount for customers who have been with it for a very long time. Yet another theory is that the company is just changing how the discounts are issued and applied.

So, apparently my $25 loyalty discount is supposed to be lifetime and they see me keeping it beyond sept 1s in their system. He mentioned something about a customer for 8 plus years, so there must be a threshold or something.
—Inner_Difficulty_381, Reddit user, August 2025

I spoke with someone in Verizon yesterday about this. They said that the discounts are not going away just the lifetime . They are taking off the lifetime and doing yearly . But it will be the customers responsibility to call in and get the discounts added to there account.
—J-b0n3, Reddit user, August 2025

Recommended Stories
Either way, Verizon did spook customers by implying it was taking away the discount, and any damage control it may do might not be enough to get disgruntled customers to stay. Some customers have decided to part ways even after being offered the discount, as they can no longer bring themselves to trust the company. Others complain that price increases have offset any discounts that are offered.

While Verizon may have its reasons for revoking the discount, this was a botched execution. The timing was also off, considering it was only in June that the company ran a campaign about not letting customers down.

We have asked Verizon to provide clarity on its current strategy and will update the article if we hear back.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung

Latest News

Apple escapes Trump's 100% tariff on chips
Apple escapes Trump's 100% tariff on chips
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
Look at the pre-smartphone era mobile device found in a T-Mobile office
Look at the pre-smartphone era mobile device found in a T-Mobile office
Pixel 10 Pro Fold official render and promo ad leaks ahead of its launch
Pixel 10 Pro Fold official render and promo ad leaks ahead of its launch
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be ‘coming soon’, making Google look silly for mocking Apple
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be ‘coming soon’, making Google look silly for mocking Apple
New orange iPhone 17 Pro looks like a head-turner, but perhaps not for the right reasons
New orange iPhone 17 Pro looks like a head-turner, but perhaps not for the right reasons
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless