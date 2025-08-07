Verizon reinstates loyalty discount after online uprising, but customers say it's too little, too late
Verizon is paying for its unwelcome decision and is trying to do damage control.
With many customers leaving or threatening to leave, Verizon appears to be rethinking its decision to revoke loyalty discounts.
Earlier this month, the company started notifying customers that it was rescinding loyalty discounts. The irony was that these loyalty discounts were the only reason some customers were still with Verizon. These rate cuts were offered to customers who were considering leaving and magically appeared anytime a customer hinted that they were switching to another carrier.
For many, this was the last straw. And even though Verizon previously hinted that it didn't care if price-sensitive customers left, its recent actions say otherwise.
The company is again offering discounts as high as $20 per month to customers for every line on their account. To trigger the offer, you'll have to use the same trick as before: go to the My Verizon app, navigate to Edit Profile and Settings, and then tap Number Transfer Pin. This is a code that's generated for customers planning to migrate to another carrier and prompts Verizon to take action.
Of course, this route isn't guaranteed to hook you with a discount, but it seems to be working for most customers.
It looks like customers reacted more strongly to the cancellation of the discount than Verizon had anticipated, which is why it has decided to bring it back.
The other running theory is that Verizon never intended to remove the discount for customers who have been with it for a very long time. Yet another theory is that the company is just changing how the discounts are issued and applied.
Earlier this month, the company started notifying customers that it was rescinding loyalty discounts. The irony was that these loyalty discounts were the only reason some customers were still with Verizon. These rate cuts were offered to customers who were considering leaving and magically appeared anytime a customer hinted that they were switching to another carrier.
That's why many customers were taken aback when Verizon announced that it would be ending the discount on September 1. Apparently, they were being discontinued for all customers. The company allegedly told a customer that the discontinuation of some older promotions was part of its strategy to improve plans and services.
Verizon was previously going to withdraw the loyalty discount for all customers.
For many, this was the last straw. And even though Verizon previously hinted that it didn't care if price-sensitive customers left, its recent actions say otherwise.
The company is again offering discounts as high as $20 per month to customers for every line on their account. To trigger the offer, you'll have to use the same trick as before: go to the My Verizon app, navigate to Edit Profile and Settings, and then tap Number Transfer Pin. This is a code that's generated for customers planning to migrate to another carrier and prompts Verizon to take action.
Verizon appears to be offering loyalty discounts again.
Of course, this route isn't guaranteed to hook you with a discount, but it seems to be working for most customers.
It looks like customers reacted more strongly to the cancellation of the discount than Verizon had anticipated, which is why it has decided to bring it back.
The other running theory is that Verizon never intended to remove the discount for customers who have been with it for a very long time. Yet another theory is that the company is just changing how the discounts are issued and applied.
So, apparently my $25 loyalty discount is supposed to be lifetime and they see me keeping it beyond sept 1s in their system. He mentioned something about a customer for 8 plus years, so there must be a threshold or something.
—Inner_Difficulty_381, Reddit user, August 2025
I spoke with someone in Verizon yesterday about this. They said that the discounts are not going away just the lifetime . They are taking off the lifetime and doing yearly . But it will be the customers responsibility to call in and get the discounts added to there account.
—J-b0n3, Reddit user, August 2025
Recommended Stories
Either way, Verizon did spook customers by implying it was taking away the discount, and any damage control it may do might not be enough to get disgruntled customers to stay. Some customers have decided to part ways even after being offered the discount, as they can no longer bring themselves to trust the company. Others complain that price increases have offset any discounts that are offered.
While Verizon may have its reasons for revoking the discount, this was a botched execution. The timing was also off, considering it was only in June that the company ran a campaign about not letting customers down.
We have asked Verizon to provide clarity on its current strategy and will update the article if we hear back.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: