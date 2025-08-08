Your eyes are deceiving you: that's not the Pixel 10. But it sure does have its camera bar!
Say hello to the thin Nubia Air mid-range phone.
August 20 is when the Pixel 10 family is going to get unveiled, and here's a device that looks suspiciously similar to Google's phone. It's called the Nubia Air, and it has a camera bar on its back that screams Pixel.
For reference, here's the Pixel 10 Pro:
For months, we were obsessed with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro's redesign – and we still are, to a great extent – wondering how much it would resemble a Pixel phone. Early claims had it that Cupertino's creation will also have a Pixel-like Camera Bar. Numerous renders have popped up in recent weeks, and it's clear that Apple's and Google's flagships will be distinct from each other, but how about the Nubia Air?
The 172 g Nubia Air (its moniker is kind of homage to the iPhone 17 Air, right?!) comes in the following dimensions:
At 6.7 mm thick, this is going to be a thinner-than-usual device and will definitely grab your attention, if you're fond of slim tech. Its price is not yet revealed, but it can't be priced as a flagship, its alleged specs hint.
The T8300 is a mid-range 5G chipset built on a 6nm process, with an octa-core CPU (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55) and a Mali-G57 GPU. It supports FHD+ displays at 120Hz, and includes features like dual 5G SIM, satellite communication, and 5G broadcasting.
There are 8 GB of RAM available and 256 GB storage, while a decent 5,000 mAh battery keeps the lights on.
When it comes to cameras, there are four in total, per the leak:
It's not clear whether the 2 MP one is a telephoto, or an ultra-wide, but I'd suggest you refrain from using it too often.
If you're not that crazy about mobile photography, or you're not a power user that needs the best chipset out there – and if this thin, large phone is priced adequately – it might be the (An)droid you're looking for.
For reference, here's the Pixel 10 Pro:
Image by Google
For months, we were obsessed with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro's redesign – and we still are, to a great extent – wondering how much it would resemble a Pixel phone. Early claims had it that Cupertino's creation will also have a Pixel-like Camera Bar. Numerous renders have popped up in recent weeks, and it's clear that Apple's and Google's flagships will be distinct from each other, but how about the Nubia Air?
Thanks to the always informative industry insider Evan Blass, nothing is left to the imagination about this upcoming phone:
Here's that Nubia Air from the other day... pic.twitter.com/5blWTLYlfB— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 8, 2025
That's a thin, stylish mid-ranger that comes with a large 6.78-inch OLED display and three rear cameras housed in a horizontal bar, much like the one found on phones made by Google. There's a red dot alongside the snappers, but that's not the world-famous Leica logo.
The 172 g Nubia Air (its moniker is kind of homage to the iPhone 17 Air, right?!) comes in the following dimensions:
- 164.17 mm x 76.57 mm x 6.7 mm
At 6.7 mm thick, this is going to be a thinner-than-usual device and will definitely grab your attention, if you're fond of slim tech. Its price is not yet revealed, but it can't be priced as a flagship, its alleged specs hint.
...and in the wild. pic.twitter.com/lfiErKHgQQ— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 8, 2025
Android 15 is on board, but what drives it all is the Unisoc T8300 octa-core chipset. You can't expect top-tier Snapdragon-level of performance from this one.
The T8300 is a mid-range 5G chipset built on a 6nm process, with an octa-core CPU (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55) and a Mali-G57 GPU. It supports FHD+ displays at 120Hz, and includes features like dual 5G SIM, satellite communication, and 5G broadcasting.
There are 8 GB of RAM available and 256 GB storage, while a decent 5,000 mAh battery keeps the lights on.
When it comes to cameras, there are four in total, per the leak:
Recommended Stories
- 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP (on the back)
- 20 MP (selfie camera)
It's not clear whether the 2 MP one is a telephoto, or an ultra-wide, but I'd suggest you refrain from using it too often.
If you're not that crazy about mobile photography, or you're not a power user that needs the best chipset out there – and if this thin, large phone is priced adequately – it might be the (An)droid you're looking for.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: