$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Your eyes are deceiving you: that's not the Pixel 10. But it sure does have its camera bar!

Say hello to the thin Nubia Air mid-range phone.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android ZTE
Image of a Nubia Air phone from all sides on a white background.
August 20 is when the Pixel 10 family is going to get unveiled, and here's a device that looks suspiciously similar to Google's phone. It's called the Nubia Air, and it has a camera bar on its back that screams Pixel.

For reference, here's the Pixel 10 Pro:



For months, we were obsessed with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro's redesign – and we still are, to a great extent – wondering how much it would resemble a Pixel phone. Early claims had it that Cupertino's creation will also have a Pixel-like Camera Bar. Numerous renders have popped up in recent weeks, and it's clear that Apple's and Google's flagships will be distinct from each other, but how about the Nubia Air?

Thanks to the always informative industry insider Evan Blass, nothing is left to the imagination about this upcoming phone:


That's a thin, stylish mid-ranger that comes with a large 6.78-inch OLED display and three rear cameras housed in a horizontal bar, much like the one found on phones made by Google. There's a red dot alongside the snappers, but that's not the world-famous Leica logo.

Does the Pixel Camera Bar thrill you?

Vote View Result


The 172 g Nubia Air (its moniker is kind of homage to the iPhone 17 Air, right?!) comes in the following dimensions:

  • 164.17 mm x 76.57 mm x 6.7 mm

At 6.7 mm thick, this is going to be a thinner-than-usual device and will definitely grab your attention, if you're fond of slim tech. Its price is not yet revealed, but it can't be priced as a flagship, its alleged specs hint.


Android 15 is on board, but what drives it all is the Unisoc T8300 octa-core chipset. You can't expect top-tier Snapdragon-level of performance from this one.

The T8300 is a mid-range 5G chipset built on a 6nm process, with an octa-core CPU (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55) and a Mali-G57 GPU. It supports FHD+ displays at 120Hz, and includes features like dual 5G SIM, satellite communication, and 5G broadcasting.

There are 8 GB of RAM available and 256 GB storage, while a decent 5,000 mAh battery keeps the lights on.

When it comes to cameras, there are four in total, per the leak:

Recommended Stories
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP (on the back)
  • 20 MP (selfie camera)

It's not clear whether the 2 MP one is a telephoto, or an ultra-wide, but I'd suggest you refrain from using it too often.

If you're not that crazy about mobile photography, or you're not a power user that needs the best chipset out there – and if this thin, large phone is priced adequately – it might be the (An)droid you're looking for.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users

Latest News

OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way
OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple wants to release the iPhone alongside Galaxy phones in major shakeup
Apple wants to release the iPhone alongside Galaxy phones in major shakeup
Samsung just called out Chinese smartwatch brands — and you'll want to hear how it plans to beat them
Samsung just called out Chinese smartwatch brands — and you'll want to hear how it plans to beat them
I'm all about great audio at discounted prices, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver a lot at $49 off
I'm all about great audio at discounted prices, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver a lot at $49 off
Weekly deals roundup: Get your new record high Pixel 9a, 9 Pro Fold, and iPad Air (2025) discounts!
Weekly deals roundup: Get your new record high Pixel 9a, 9 Pro Fold, and iPad Air (2025) discounts!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless