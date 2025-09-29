Nothing might already be working on its upcoming midrange phones
A new leak suggests that Nothing has started working on the Phone (4a) lineup.
Only a few months after launching the Phone (3), which it dubbed its first “true flagship” phone, Nothing appears ready to move on to its next generation of smartphones. The company is likely already working on the Phone (4a) family, which may feature two devices.
A Nothing device with model number A069P was discovered in the IMEI database, indicating that the company may have started developing the follow-up to the Phone (3a) Pro. The entry, discovered by Smartprix, doesn’t contain any additional information about the specs or release date of the phone, but it’s a clear signal that such a device is likely to exist.
The reason to believe that the entry is for the Phone (4a) Pro is the model number. The Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro had model numbers A059 and A059P, so it makes sense that A069P is the model number of the Phone (4a) Pro. If Nothing doesn’t change its strategy, there should be a base Phone (4a) model as well.
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro pops up in a database
Image Credit – Smartprix
It’s still a mystery device
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. Image Credit – PhoneArena
That’s the very first information we have gotten about any of Nothing’s upcoming midrange devices. It’s safe to assume that the company won’t be even mentioning them anytime soon, though more leaks are likely to follow in the coming months.
Nothing started sharing teasers about the Phone (3a) at the beginning of this year, but it didn’t release it until March. Both midrange devices are available in the US through the company’s Beta Program, unlike the flagship Phone (3), which can be purchased through standard channels. Hopefully, the Phone (4a) lineup will get the same treatment as the flagship.
I like Nothing’s approach, and I’m sure the company will keep to the now-iconic transparent design for its upcoming phones. However, if you need a new phone, it’s not worth waiting for a device that’s so far from being released.
We have nothing yet
