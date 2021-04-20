Apple adds a new color option to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini
Apple's Spring Loaded event had hardly got under way when Tim Cook pulled out a surprise. Apple will add a new color to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini-Purple. Pre-orders for the new Purple models will begin this Friday, April 23rd. The phones will be available one week later on April 30th.
Besides the handsets themselves, Apple will be offering a MagSafe Leather Case and Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet and a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe or Amethyst. Also being added is a Leather Wallet in Arizona. All of the new accessories can be ordered today.
This is a developing story.