Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple

Apple adds a new color option to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 20, 2021, 12:25 PM
Apple adds a new color option to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini
Apple's Spring Loaded event had hardly got under way when Tim Cook pulled out a surprise. Apple will add a new color to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini-Purple. Pre-orders for the new Purple models will begin this Friday, April 23rd. The phones will be available one week later on April 30th.

Besides the handsets themselves, Apple will be offering a MagSafe Leather Case and Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet and a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe or Amethyst. Also being added is a Leather Wallet in Arizona. All of the new accessories can be ordered today.

This is a developing story.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.2
$830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$730 Special T-Mobile $700 Special BestBuy $700 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple 'Spring Loaded' event: how to watch live stream
Popular stories
One company's shocking growth threatens Apple and Samsung dominance in phone market
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's
Popular stories
New report tips off major upgrade prepared for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless