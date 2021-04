We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













One big surprise during the Apple Spring Loaded ” event was the announcement of a new color for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini . We already had a wide selection of paintjobs, but now we get purple.Seem familiar? It’s very close to the purple color that the iPhone 11 was available in — and it’s pretty cool. It’s available for the same price as any other iPhone 12 color, it just happened to join the roster a bit late.You can pre-order an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini starting today, 5 AM PDT. Shipping will begin on the 30th of April.