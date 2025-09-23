iOS 26 regret is real – iPhone users are searching for a way out
Searches for iOS downgrade methods spiked 572% after the update launched.
Apple dropped iOS 26 on September 15, but it looks like not everyone is thrilled with the upgrade. In fact, data shows a massive spike in people scrambling to find ways to go back to iOS 18.
Fresh numbers reveal just how many iPhone users wish they hadn’t updated. Right after iOS 26 launched, searches for “how to downgrade iOS 26 to 18” skyrocketed 572% week-over-week, while general downgrade-related queries climbed 335%.
Personally, I’m torn. There are parts of iOS 26 I really don’t enjoy, like Safari’s cluttered new interface. Closing tabs feels way more complicated than it needs to be, and it pushed me to switch to another browser.
But it’s not all bad. The new Preview app is fantastic and helps me get work done quickly on my phone, and some elements of Liquid Glass look genuinely fresh. So while the update is rough around the edges, I think many of the people regretting the switch now might warm up to it after spending more time exploring the changes.
Searches for downgrades skyrocket after iOS 26 launch
Numbers show a spike in searches for downgrade methods. | Image credit – MightyCall
Now, of course, it makes sense that searches like “how to downgrade iOS 26 to 18” would jump after the update – before iOS 26 launched, no one needed to look for it. That explains part of the spike, since going from almost zero searches to thousands instantly makes the percentage jump look drastic. Still, the numbers are really high, and other stats show similar surges.
Google Trends (a tool that analyzes the popularity of top search queries in Google Search) backs up the picture: right after the update dropped, there was a massive spike in queries about downgrading. However, there is a problem. Apple no longer allows it – iOS 18.6.2 is no longer being signed, so once you are on iOS 26, there is no way back.
When so many users go searching for ways to undo an upgrade, it sends a pretty clear message: the launch didn’t land smoothly. To be fair, this isn’t new – every big OS release, whether it’s from Apple, Google, or Samsung, tends to ship with bugs that take a few weeks to iron out. Still, it’s no less annoying when your phone suddenly feels worse after installing something that was supposed to improve it.
Early regret says a lot about big updates
If your day-to-day work doesn’t depend on having the absolute newest update, or you are not the type who needs to try everything on day one, the safer move is usually to wait. Apple will almost certainly push out smaller updates to smooth things over. Just don’t expect the Liquid Glass design to vanish – that’s the new direction, and Apple is sticking with it. Think of iOS 26 as the first draft of what Apple’s really aiming for in next year’s version.
Mixed feelings about iOS 26
