iOS 26 regret is real – iPhone users are searching for a way out

Searches for downgrades skyrocket after iOS 26 launch



reveal just how many iPhone users wish they hadn’t updated. Right after iOS 26 launched, searches for “how to downgrade iOS 26 to 18” skyrocketed 572% week-over-week, while general downgrade-related queries climbed 335%. Fresh numbers reveal just how many iPhone users wish they hadn’t updated. Right afterlaunched, searches for “how to downgradeto 18” skyrocketed 572% week-over-week, while general downgrade-related queries climbed 335%.





Numbers show a spike in searches for downgrade methods. | Image credit – MightyCall





Now, of course, it makes sense that searches like “how to downgrade iOS 26 to 18” would jump after the update – before iOS 26 launched, no one needed to look for it. That explains part of the spike, since going from almost zero searches to thousands instantly makes the percentage jump look drastic. Still, the numbers are really high, and other stats show similar surges.







If your day-to-day work doesn’t depend on having the absolute newest update, or you are not the type who needs to try everything on day one, the safer move is usually to wait. Apple will almost certainly push out smaller updates to smooth things over. Just don’t expect the Liquid Glass design to vanish – that’s the new direction, and Apple is sticking with it. Think of iOS 26 as the first draft of what Apple’s really aiming for in next year’s version. If your day-to-day work doesn’t depend on having the absolute newest update, or you are not the type who needs to try everything on day one, the safer move is usually to wait. Apple will almost certainly push out smaller updates to smooth things over. Just don’t expect the Liquid Glass design to vanish – that’s the new direction, and Apple is sticking with it. Think ofas the first draft of what Apple’s really aiming for in next year’s version.



Recommended Stories

If you could downgrade from iOS 26 to iOS 18 today, would you? Absolutely, I’d roll back right away. Maybe, depends on the bugs getting fixed. No, I’m fine staying on iOS 26. I never update right away anyway. Absolutely, I’d roll back right away. 48.72% Maybe, depends on the bugs getting fixed. 10.26% No, I’m fine staying on iOS 26. 30.77% I never update right away anyway. 10.26%

Mixed feelings about iOS 26



Personally, I’m torn. There are parts of iOS 26 I really don’t enjoy, like Safari’s cluttered new interface. Closing tabs feels way more complicated than it needs to be, and it pushed me to switch to another browser.



But it’s not all bad. The new Preview app is fantastic and helps me get work done quickly on my phone, and some elements of Liquid Glass look genuinely fresh. So while the update is rough around the edges, I think many of the people regretting the switch now might warm up to it after spending more time exploring the changes.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!