Black Friday turns the beasty Galaxy Z Fold 7 from a luxury phone to a smart buy at up to $1,000 off

It's definitely a great long-term investment with this discount.

Samsung Deals Black Friday Galaxy Z Series
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Z Fold 7.
This year’s Black Friday has been a blast! We’ve managed to find over 55 unmissable Black Friday deals on phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and more. However, there’s probably only one phone on your radar right now if you’re in the market for a new book-like foldable and want the best performance you can possibly get for your hard-earned cash.

Of course, I’m talking about the one and only Galaxy Z Fold 7, which under normal circumstances will set you back at least $2,000 if you opt for the model with 256GB of storage. Fortunately, Black Friday 2025 has brought a massive $400 discount on this bad boy at the official Samsung store, allowing power users to get it for only $1,599.99.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 256GB: Save up to $1,000 at Samsung!

$999 99
$1999 99
$1000 off (50%)
The official Samsung store allows you to save $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Just select that you don't have a device to trade, and you should see the discount. On the other hand, if you do have an old phone to trade, you can save up to $1,000. This is one of the best foldables on the market, so you just can't go wrong with getting it either way.
Buy at Samsung


To see the discount, though, you need to select that you don’t have a device to trade in the “Samsung Trade-in” section of the listing. That said, if you do have an old phone you can part with, you can save up to $1,000 on this powerhouse. So, it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can slash off its price with a trade-in.

Now, I fully understand that our friend here is still far from affordable. Therefore, I can also see why you might hesitate to pull the trigger on this deal. But I also want to point out this key fact: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be expensive, but it’s an incredibly smart buy, especially when you can snatch it at such a massive Black Friday discount.

Equipped with Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and 12GB of RAM, it cuts through every single task you throw its way like a hot knife through butter. This makes it a top choice not only for work, but also if you want a phone that will remain relevant for years. In other words, its high performance will give you a lot of headroom, making it a solid long-term investment.

Meanwhile, its gorgeous 8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X inner display with a 2184 x 1968 resolution and HDR support turns it into a small tablet. The larger real estate will let you juggle multiple apps simultaneously with ease or just enjoy YouTube in crystal-clear quality. Oh, and the screen sports a whopping 2,600 nits of peak brightness, which means you’ll see clearly even in direct sunlight.

So, yeah! When you think about all the bells and whistles you get, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 becomes a no-brainer at $400 off—an absolute must-have with the maximum trade-in discount. Therefore, don’t waste time—save while you can!

