Black Friday turns the beasty Galaxy Z Fold 7 from a luxury phone to a smart buy at up to $1,000 off

It's definitely a great long-term investment with this discount.
Black Friday deals on phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and more. However, there’s probably only one phone on your radar right now if you’re in the market for a new book-like foldable and want the best performance you can possibly get for your hard-earned cash.This year’s Black Friday has been a blast! We’ve managed to find over 55 unmissable
Now, I fully understand that our friend here is still far from affordable. Therefore, I can also see why you might hesitate to pull the trigger on this deal. But I also want to point out this key fact: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be expensive, but it’s an incredibly smart buy, especially when you can snatch it at such a massive Black Friday discount.
Of course, I’m talking about the one and only Galaxy Z Fold 7, which under normal circumstances will set you back at least $2,000 if you opt for the model with 256GB of storage. Fortunately, Black Friday 2025 has brought a massive $400 discount on this bad boy at the official Samsung store, allowing power users to get it for only $1,599.99.
Equipped with Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and 12GB of RAM, it cuts through every single task you throw its way like a hot knife through butter. This makes it a top choice not only for work, but also if you want a phone that will remain relevant for years. In other words, its high performance will give you a lot of headroom, making it a solid long-term investment.
Of course, no one wants to walk with a brick inside their pocket. That's why the Fold 7 is one of the thinnest foldable phones out there — only 8.9mm thick when closed. Now add a 6.5-inch outer display, and you basically have a completely ordinary phone when folded, making it easy to use with only one hand. You’ll also be able to take stunning photos and capture video in 8K with this fella, as it rocks the same 200MP camera found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
