These Are the Top 3 Tablet Deals I'm Most Excited About This Black Friday
I'd take advantage of all three in a heartbeat if I had the cash to splash.
Before I start, I want to point out that it was extremely hard to pick my top three tablet deals this Black Friday. With Amazon unleashing a slew of Black Friday promos and the already unmissable early Black Friday deals we had before, it was a real feat to select only three Black Friday tablet offers to include in this roundup.
My top 3 Black Friday tablet deals at a glance
However, when I was signing up to become one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I knew that the job included making hard choices sometimes, especially when you’ve been tasked to showcase only three of the top tablet deals available on Black Friday. But I’ve done what I was tasked to do, even though I was on the verge of stuffing more than 20 offers while I was writing this article.
That being said, I’ve also included some honorable mentions, as this year’s Black Friday deals on tablets are truly spectacular. And if you want to see more incredible promos like these, be sure to check out our dedicated roundup of all the best Black Friday tablet deals. Now, let’s dive in!
- Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: $250 off and selling at a new all-time low
- OnePlus Pad 3: Available for up to $170 off + gift
- Surface Pro 11 32RAM/1TB, OLED: Now going for $701 off
Honorable Mentions
- Galaxy Tab S11: Now $150 off and selling at a new best price
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE: A true budget delight at $140 off
- Pixel Tablet: An even bigger temptation at $150 off
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): Stylus-powered and now a whopping 52% more affordable
These Are My Top 3 Tablet Deals This Black Friday
#1 Galaxy Tab S10+
If I were looking for a new tablet this Black Friday, my absolute pick would be the Galaxy Tab S10+. Sure, it's technically an old model, I know, but it just ticks all the right boxes for me. Rocking a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio means this bad boy delivers gorgeous visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks, especially when you stream HDR content.
Additionally, it boasts a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle absolutely anything you throw its way. If that isn't enough, it ships with its own stylus, saving you even more cash. And now that it's discounted by $250 and selling at a new all-time low price, it's truly a no-brainer choice for me.
#2 OnePlus Pad 3
Powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset for mobile devices until recently, the Snapdragon 8 Elite and packing a starting price of $699.99, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a real treat on its own. But when you add a massive $120 discount, the ability to save up to an extra $50 with a trade-in, and a folio case or stylus as a gift, it becomes the best choice for power users looking to score an insanely good deal on an insanely good tablet.
In fact, the only reason why the OnePlus Pad 3 ranks on second place in my roundup of the top 3 Black Friday tablet deals, is because it ships with an LCD display, instead of an OLED panel. That being said, the 13.2-inch screen on board does offer stunning visuals, too. It just misses out on the deep blacks OLED screens deliver.
#3 Surface Pro 11
Since there are a lot of variations of the Surface Pro 11, the model in question is the Snapdragon X Elite-powered variant with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an OLED display. This productivity powerhouse is selling for a whopping $701 off on Amazon right now, dropping it below the $1,400 mark. Now, I know this is still steep; however, look at what you're getting!
The Snapdragon X Elite is an incredibly powerful chip, which, bundled with 32GB of RAM, can basically tackle any task and app. Meanwhile, 1TB of storage means you'll have plenty of space for huge work files, photos, videos, and whatever your heart's content. And with that 13-inch OLED display, you'll enjoy crisp visuals whether you're watching Netflix or working on an Excel sheet. Attach a keyboard and your tablet suddenly becomes one of the most powerful laptops on the market. This is why in this configuration and discount, the Surface Pro 11 is my third choice for my top 3 Black Friday tablet deals.
Conclusion
So, there you have it! My top 3 tablet deals this Black Friday. Regardless of whether you're in the market for specifically one of these fellas or just hunting for a new slate and think one of them is the perfect choice for you, I encourage you to act quickly and save on one as soon as possible. There are a lot of bargain hunters looking to upgrade their tablet game right now, and these promos can become a thing of the past in a jiffy!
