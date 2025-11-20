These Are the Top 3 Tablet Deals I'm Most Excited About This Black Friday

Honorable Mentions

#1 Galaxy Tab S10+





Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB in Silver: Save $250 on Amazon! $250 off (25%) The Galaxy Tab S10+ is an absolute bargain for Black Friday. It's currently selling for $250 off, which means you can snag it for just under $750. Boasting a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display, this is a solid pick for work and entertainment. Save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon









Additionally, it boasts a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle absolutely anything you throw its way. If that isn't enough, it ships with its own stylus, saving you even more cash. And now that it's discounted by $250 and selling at a new all-time low price, it's truly a no-brainer choice for me. If I were looking for a new tablet this Black Friday, my absolute pick would be the Galaxy Tab S10+ . Sure, it's technically an old model, I know, but it just ticks all the right boxes for me. Rocking a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio means this bad boy delivers gorgeous visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks, especially when you stream HDR content.Additionally, it boasts a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle absolutely anything you throw its way. If that isn't enough, it ships with its own stylus, saving you even more cash. And now that it's discounted by $250 and selling at a new all-time low price, it's truly a no-brainer choice for me.



#2 OnePlus Pad 3





Trade-in Gift OnePlus Pad 3: Save up to $170 with trade-in + gift $529 99 $699 99 $170 off (24%) Snag a brand-new OnePlus Pad 3 for $120 off its price during Black Friday. You can slash an additional $50 off with an eligible trade-in. To top this off, you can score a free OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case (worth $49.99) or OnePlus Stylo 2 (worth $99.99). Save while the deal lasts! Buy at OnePlus









In fact, the only reason why the Powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset for mobile devices until recently, the Snapdragon 8 Elite and packing a starting price of $699.99, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a real treat on its own. But when you add a massive $120 discount, the ability to save up to an extra $50 with a trade-in, and a folio case or stylus as a gift, it becomes the best choice for power users looking to score an insanely good deal on an insanely good tablet.In fact, the only reason why the OnePlus Pad 3 ranks on second place in my roundup of the top 3 Black Friday tablet deals, is because it ships with an LCD display, instead of an OLED panel. That being said, the 13.2-inch screen on board does offer stunning visuals, too. It just misses out on the deep blacks OLED screens deliver.









#3 Surface Pro 11





Surface Pro 11: Save $701 on Amazon! $701 off (33%) A Black Friday deal on Amazon has made the Surface Pro 11 a real treat. You can get the Snapdragon X Elite-powered version with an OLED display, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for a whopping $701 off its price. The tablet is an absolute powerhouse and a bargain at its current price on Amazon. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon





Since there are a lot of variations of the Surface Pro 11, the model in question is the Snapdragon X Elite-powered variant with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an OLED display. This productivity powerhouse is selling for a whopping $701 off on Amazon right now, dropping it below the $1,400 mark. Now, I know this is still steep; however, look at what you're getting!



The Snapdragon X Elite is an incredibly powerful chip, which, bundled with 32GB of RAM, can basically tackle any task and app. Meanwhile, 1TB of storage means you'll have plenty of space for huge work files, photos, videos, and whatever your heart's content. And with that 13-inch OLED display, you'll enjoy crisp visuals whether you're watching Netflix or working on an Excel sheet. Attach a keyboard and your tablet suddenly becomes one of the most powerful laptops on the market. This is why in this configuration and discount, the Surface Pro 11 is my third choice for my top 3 Black Friday tablet deals.





Conclusion





So, there you have it! My top 3 tablet deals this Black Friday. Regardless of whether you're in the market for specifically one of these fellas or just hunting for a new slate and think one of them is the perfect choice for you, I encourage you to act quickly and save on one as soon as possible. There are a lot of bargain hunters looking to upgrade their tablet game right now, and these promos can become a thing of the past in a jiffy!



