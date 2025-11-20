Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

These Are the Top 3 Tablet Deals I'm Most Excited About This Black Friday

I'd take advantage of all three in a heartbeat if I had the cash to splash.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Picks Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
Before I start, I want to point out that it was extremely hard to pick my top three tablet deals this Black Friday. With Amazon unleashing a slew of Black Friday promos and the already unmissable early Black Friday deals we had before, it was a real feat to select only three Black Friday tablet offers to include in this roundup.

However, when I was signing up to become one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I knew that the job included making hard choices sometimes, especially when you’ve been tasked to showcase only three of the top tablet deals available on Black Friday. But I’ve done what I was tasked to do, even though I was on the verge of stuffing more than 20 offers while I was writing this article.

That being said, I’ve also included some honorable mentions, as this year’s Black Friday deals on tablets are truly spectacular. And if you want to see more incredible promos like these, be sure to check out our dedicated roundup of all the best Black Friday tablet deals. Now, let’s dive in!

My top 3 Black Friday tablet deals at a glance


Honorable Mentions


These Are My Top 3 Tablet Deals This Black Friday



#1 Galaxy Tab S10+


Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB in Silver: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (25%)
The Galaxy Tab S10+ is an absolute bargain for Black Friday. It's currently selling for $250 off, which means you can snag it for just under $750. Boasting a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display, this is a solid pick for work and entertainment. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

If I were looking for a new tablet this Black Friday, my absolute pick would be the Galaxy Tab S10+. Sure, it's technically an old model, I know, but it just ticks all the right boxes for me. Rocking a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio means this bad boy delivers gorgeous visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks, especially when you stream HDR content.

Additionally, it boasts a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle absolutely anything you throw its way. If that isn't enough, it ships with its own stylus, saving you even more cash. And now that it's discounted by $250 and selling at a new all-time low price, it's truly a no-brainer choice for me.

Recommended Stories

#2 OnePlus Pad 3


OnePlus Pad 3: Save up to $170 with trade-in + gift

$529 99
$699 99
$170 off (24%)
Snag a brand-new OnePlus Pad 3 for $120 off its price during Black Friday. You can slash an additional $50 off with an eligible trade-in. To top this off, you can score a free OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case (worth $49.99) or OnePlus Stylo 2 (worth $99.99). Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at OnePlus

Powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset for mobile devices until recently, the Snapdragon 8 Elite and packing a starting price of $699.99, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a real treat on its own. But when you add a massive $120 discount, the ability to save up to an extra $50 with a trade-in, and a folio case or stylus as a gift, it becomes the best choice for power users looking to score an insanely good deal on an insanely good tablet.

In fact, the only reason why the OnePlus Pad 3 ranks on second place in my roundup of the top 3 Black Friday tablet deals, is because it ships with an LCD display, instead of an OLED panel. That being said, the 13.2-inch screen on board does offer stunning visuals, too. It just misses out on the deep blacks OLED screens deliver.


#3 Surface Pro 11


Surface Pro 11: Save $701 on Amazon!

$701 off (33%)
A Black Friday deal on Amazon has made the Surface Pro 11 a real treat. You can get the Snapdragon X Elite-powered version with an OLED display, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for a whopping $701 off its price. The tablet is an absolute powerhouse and a bargain at its current price on Amazon. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Since there are a lot of variations of the Surface Pro 11, the model in question is the Snapdragon X Elite-powered variant with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an OLED display. This productivity powerhouse is selling for a whopping $701 off on Amazon right now, dropping it below the $1,400 mark. Now, I know this is still steep; however, look at what you're getting!

The Snapdragon X Elite is an incredibly powerful chip, which, bundled with 32GB of RAM, can basically tackle any task and app. Meanwhile, 1TB of storage means you'll have plenty of space for huge work files, photos, videos, and whatever your heart's content. And with that 13-inch OLED display, you'll enjoy crisp visuals whether you're watching Netflix or working on an Excel sheet. Attach a keyboard and your tablet suddenly becomes one of the most powerful laptops on the market. This is why in this configuration and discount, the Surface Pro 11 is my third choice for my top 3 Black Friday tablet deals.

Conclusion


So, there you have it! My top 3 tablet deals this Black Friday. Regardless of whether you're in the market for specifically one of these fellas or just hunting for a new slate and think one of them is the perfect choice for you, I encourage you to act quickly and save on one as soon as possible. There are a lot of bargain hunters looking to upgrade their tablet game right now, and these promos can become a thing of the past in a jiffy!

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15264 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless