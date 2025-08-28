Now's your chance to grab the Motorola Razr+ (2025) for $278 off
The flagship Razr+ (2025) is now available at an irresistible $278 discount on Amazon. Don't miss out.
Are you looking for a stylish flip phone? There are many options to consider right now, but the Razr+ (2025) stands out, especially at its latest Amazon discount. This Android phone is now available for less than $725 in Hot Pink, which saves you a massive $278.
Even though Amazon has launched even more attractive deals in the past, you really can’t find this handset at a lower price anywhere right now. We checked Motorola and Best Buy, and get this: the official store and Best Buy only give you a $150 discount, making Amazon’s promo even more attractive. So, if you missed previous bargains, now’s your chance to save 28% on the Razr+ (2025).
Inside, the handset packs the same chipset as its predecessor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Although the device can’t rival Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagships, it delivers a smooth and reliable performance without any lag or hiccups. For most users, that’s more than enough.
Of course, the new model also packs some AI features, including Playlist Studio, Image Studio, Remember This, and more. As for software updates, the device doesn’t really impress on that front. You’re looking at a three-year OS update situation, which doesn’t exactly rival Samsung’s seven-year software support promise.
But despite the shorter software updates, the Razr+ (2025) is a very well-rounded flip phone you should definitely have on your radar. It might not be your top pick at its standard price, but now that it’s $278 cheaper, it’s way more exciting.
The new Motorola flip looks very similar to its predecessor, featuring a large 4-inch cover screen and an ultra-sleek rear design. The main display is just as lovely, measuring 6.9 inches. It supports a snappy 165Hz refresh rate, providing an exceptional scrolling experience.
When it comes to the camera, the Razr+ (2025) has a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. It takes great-looking photos with superb sharpness, natural-looking colors, and an excellent dynamic range. Don’t forget to check out our Razr+ (2025) review for camera samples, which will give you a better idea of its camera capabilities.
