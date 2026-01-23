Motorola's new Moto Watch is now up for grabs in the US, but is it affordable enough?





1.43-inch circular OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection;

47 x 47 x 12mm dimensions;

40 grams weight;

Aluminum frame + stainless steel crown;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

Up to three days of battery life;

Fast charging support;

512MB RAM;

4GB internal storage;

Android 12 and up support;

Continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring;

Sleep tracking;

Built-in microphone and speaker;

Accelerometer, gyroscope, PPG sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass;

Bluetooth 5.3;

Wi-Fi;

Dual-frequency GPS;

Volcanic Ash color.



At first glance, that might strike you as a remarkable list of features and capabilities for a budget-friendly smartwatch. But here's the thing - the device is not quite as affordable stateside as you may have expected.

Moto Watch $149 99 GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 1.43-Inch OLED Touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, 4GB Storage, Up to Three Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Volcanic Ash Color Buy at Motorola



Somewhat curiously (and conveniently), Motorola left out the recommended US price point from the wearable's official announcement earlier this month, only revealing that the new Moto Watch would start at €99 in Europe. That could have translated to $129 or even $99, but alas, you need to pay $149.99 on Motorola's US website to order the "classic but sporty" timepiece in that part of the world.





That's obviously not an extravagant price tag by, say, Apple Watch Series 11 standards, but it does make this a pretty tough sell without Wear OS or Google apps. The almost complete lack of third-party app support greatly impacts the functionality and convenience of the Android-compatible smartwatch, but on the bright side, Motorola's proprietary OS helps maximize battery endurance between charges.

So is the Moto Watch worth 150 bucks after all?





Galaxy Watch 8 and Pixel Watch 4 , mind you, but also the slightly older and cheaper That's for you to decide, of course, but what I will recommend is to carefully analyze all your options and how well they fit your personal tastes and preferences before pulling the trigger. Said options don't just include the significantly more expensiveand, mind you, but also the slightly older and cheaper Galaxy Watch 7 Galaxy Watch FE , and Pixel Watch 3









A Galaxy Watch Fan Edition, for instance, can be had at an even lower price than the Moto Watch (if you hurry and know where to look) with full Google app support, a similarly elegant design, but inferior battery life.

That doesn't sound like an easy choice, and you have to keep in mind that Motorola's latest smartwatch is no health monitoring pushover either, promising to watch over your sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels with help from industry veteran Polar.





It's also worth pointing out that the design seems to blend style and comfort surprisingly well (for a low-cost smartwatch), with an aluminum frame guaranteeing respectable durability, a large and high-quality screen squeezed into a relatively lightweight overall package, and a... love-it-or-hate-it stainless steel crown looking set to draw all the attention and turn all the heads at the gym, in the office, or in the classroom.

Should Motorola make more of an effort in the smartwatch arena?





I definitely think so. You may not know this, but the Moto Watch (despite what the name suggests) is not a first-of-a-kind product, following in the footsteps of devices like the Moto Watch Fit and Moto Watch 120 ... that you've probably never heard of.









That branding strategy (or lack thereof) and the minimal attention given to these launches are clearly a problem, which Motorola can easily fix by putting Wear OS on a true rival for the best Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches around. Will that happen anytime soon? I have no idea, but I sure hope so, because this latest Moto Watch shows a lot of promise in the design, battery life, and health tracking departments.