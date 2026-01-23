Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Motorola's new Moto Watch is now up for grabs in the US, but is it affordable enough?

The very simply (and yet very confusingly) named Moto Watch is available for $149.99 with a classic design and pretty basic features.

By
Motorola Android Wearables
You may find this hard to believe if you didn't pay very close attention to all the headlines on our website a couple of weeks ago, but the pioneering Motorola Signature and Razr Fold were not the company's only new products to be unveiled at the beginning of this year.

If the Moto Watch initially flew under your radar, however, now's the time to get acquainted with it and decide if it can be a smarter buy than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Google Pixel Watch 4.

These are all the specs and features you need to consider


  • 1.43-inch circular OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection;
  • 47 x 47 x 12mm dimensions;
  • 40 grams weight;
  • Aluminum frame + stainless steel crown;
  • IP68 water and dust resistance;
  • Up to three days of battery life;
  • Fast charging support;
  • 512MB RAM;
  • 4GB internal storage;
  • Android 12 and up support;
  • Continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring;
  • Sleep tracking;
  • Built-in microphone and speaker;
  • Accelerometer, gyroscope, PPG sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass;
  • Bluetooth 5.3;
  • Wi-Fi;
  • Dual-frequency GPS;
  • Volcanic Ash color.

At first glance, that might strike you as a remarkable list of features and capabilities for a budget-friendly smartwatch. But here's the thing - the device is not quite as affordable stateside as you may have expected.

Moto Watch

$149 99
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 1.43-Inch OLED Touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, 4GB Storage, Up to Three Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Volcanic Ash Color
Buy at Motorola

Somewhat curiously (and conveniently), Motorola left out the recommended US price point from the wearable's official announcement earlier this month, only revealing that the new Moto Watch would start at €99 in Europe. That could have translated to $129 or even $99, but alas, you need to pay $149.99 on Motorola's US website to order the "classic but sporty" timepiece in that part of the world.

That's obviously not an extravagant price tag by, say, Apple Watch Series 11 standards, but it does make this a pretty tough sell without Wear OS or Google apps. The almost complete lack of third-party app support greatly impacts the functionality and convenience of the Android-compatible smartwatch, but on the bright side, Motorola's proprietary OS helps maximize battery endurance between charges.

So is the Moto Watch worth 150 bucks after all?


That's for you to decide, of course, but what I will recommend is to carefully analyze all your options and how well they fit your personal tastes and preferences before pulling the trigger. Said options don't just include the significantly more expensive Galaxy Watch 8 and Pixel Watch 4, mind you, but also the slightly older and cheaper Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, and Pixel Watch 3.


A Galaxy Watch Fan Edition, for instance, can be had at an even lower price than the Moto Watch (if you hurry and know where to look) with full Google app support, a similarly elegant design, but inferior battery life.

That doesn't sound like an easy choice, and you have to keep in mind that Motorola's latest smartwatch is no health monitoring pushover either, promising to watch over your sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels with help from industry veteran Polar.

Will you buy the new Moto Watch?
 

It's also worth pointing out that the design seems to blend style and comfort surprisingly well (for a low-cost smartwatch), with an aluminum frame guaranteeing respectable durability, a large and high-quality screen squeezed into a relatively lightweight overall package, and a... love-it-or-hate-it stainless steel crown looking set to draw all the attention and turn all the heads at the gym, in the office, or in the classroom.

Should Motorola make more of an effort in the smartwatch arena?


I definitely think so. You may not know this, but the Moto Watch (despite what the name suggests) is not a first-of-a-kind product, following in the footsteps of devices like the Moto Watch Fit and Moto Watch 120... that you've probably never heard of.


That branding strategy (or lack thereof) and the minimal attention given to these launches are clearly a problem, which Motorola can easily fix by putting Wear OS on a true rival for the best Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches around. Will that happen anytime soon? I have no idea, but I sure hope so, because this latest Moto Watch shows a lot of promise in the design, battery life, and health tracking departments.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless