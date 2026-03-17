Do you like big phones and big discounts? Then you'll love this killer new Pixel 10 Pro XL deal!
Google's largest and most impressive non-foldable handset is on sale for a whopping 300 bucks less than usual.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This gargantuan screen is clearly one of the handset's key selling points. | Image by PhoneArena
While Google's compact Pixel 10 can obviously be a very smart buy at a $250 discount for a certain type of Android user, I know other consumers are likely to find its 6.3-inch screen... insufficient for their needs, favoring instead the gargantuan Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Of course, the ultra-high-end 6.8-inch model comes with a... fitting price tag not everyone can stomach (or afford), but if you hurry, you can save a massive 300 bucks sans jumping through any hoops. All you have to do is visit Amazon right now and order the unlocked Pixel 10 Pro XL in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and either a Porcelain or Obsidian colorway, and the $1,199 list price will go down by what looks like an unbeatable amount... at least for the foreseeable future.
Recommended For You
Has the jumbo-sized Google Tensor G5 flagship scored this discount before? Yes, a number of times, most recently about a month ago. But each time that has happened, the deal has gone away after a few days (tops), and something tells me the same will be true this time around as well. Especially with only two color options and a single storage configuration available at $300 off list at the time of this writing.
Now, is the Pixel 10 Pro XL the best phone for you? That's a question you'll each have to find the answer to on your own after carefully analyzing the pros, cons, and, perhaps most importantly, the competition.
What I can say is this newly reduced price makes the undeniably powerful, stylish, and versatile Google-made device significantly more appealing (to a cash-strapped Android power user, at least) than both Samsung's Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 Ultra.
Granted, our comprehensive Pixel 10 Pro XL review found a few notable flaws to consider before pulling the trigger (mostly because there's no such thing as a flawless phone), but at a hefty $300 discount, I believe the key overall performance, screen quality, camera, and build quality strengths clearly outweigh the minor battery life and occasional software weaknesses.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: