Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Do you like big phones and big discounts? Then you'll love this killer new Pixel 10 Pro XL deal!

Google's largest and most impressive non-foldable handset is on sale for a whopping 300 bucks less than usual.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
This gargantuan screen is clearly one of the handset's key selling points. | Image by PhoneArena

While Google's compact Pixel 10 can obviously be a very smart buy at a $250 discount for a certain type of Android user, I know other consumers are likely to find its 6.3-inch screen... insufficient for their needs, favoring instead the gargantuan Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Of course, the ultra-high-end 6.8-inch model comes with a... fitting price tag not everyone can stomach (or afford), but if you hurry, you can save a massive 300 bucks sans jumping through any hoops. All you have to do is visit Amazon right now and order the unlocked Pixel 10 Pro XL in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and either a Porcelain or Obsidian colorway, and the $1,199 list price will go down by what looks like an unbeatable amount... at least for the foreseeable future.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

$300 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You


Has the jumbo-sized Google Tensor G5 flagship scored this discount before? Yes, a number of times, most recently about a month ago. But each time that has happened, the deal has gone away after a few days (tops), and something tells me the same will be true this time around as well. Especially with only two color options and a single storage configuration available at $300 off list at the time of this writing.

Now, is the Pixel 10 Pro XL the best phone for you? That's a question you'll each have to find the answer to on your own after carefully analyzing the pros, cons, and, perhaps most importantly, the competition.

What I can say is this newly reduced price makes the undeniably powerful, stylish, and versatile Google-made device significantly more appealing (to a cash-strapped Android power user, at least) than both Samsung's Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 Ultra.

Granted, our comprehensive Pixel 10 Pro XL review found a few notable flaws to consider before pulling the trigger (mostly because there's no such thing as a flawless phone), but at a hefty $300 discount, I believe the key overall performance, screen quality, camera, and build quality strengths clearly outweigh the minor battery life and occasional software weaknesses.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15919 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
The MacBook Neo might be the kiss of death for a long-established Apple user dream
The MacBook Neo might be the kiss of death for a long-established Apple user dream

Latest News

Do you like big phones and big discounts? Then you'll love this killer new Pixel 10 Pro XL deal!
Do you like big phones and big discounts? Then you'll love this killer new Pixel 10 Pro XL deal!
At 30% off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 just became your next top-quality treat
At 30% off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 just became your next top-quality treat
Is there a silver lining to the Galaxy Z TriFold's broken display?
Is there a silver lining to the Galaxy Z TriFold's broken display?
The Poco X8 Pro Iron Man edition made me an Avengers fan
The Poco X8 Pro Iron Man edition made me an Avengers fan
Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a steal that’s flying off the shelves at 31% off
Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a steal that’s flying off the shelves at 31% off
Galaxy S26 series can redefine how you use your phone — and Mint Mobile makes it more accessible
Galaxy S26 series can redefine how you use your phone — and Mint Mobile makes it more accessible
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless