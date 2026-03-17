Do you like big phones and big discounts? Then you'll love this killer new Pixel 10 Pro XL deal!

Pixel 10 Pro

Of course, the ultra-high-end 6.8-inch model comes with a... fitting price tag not everyone can stomach (or afford), but if you hurry, you can save a massive 300 bucks sans jumping through any hoops. All you have to do is visit Amazon right now and order the unlockedXL in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and either a Porcelain or Obsidian colorway, and the $1,199 list price will go down by what looks like an unbeatable amount... at least for the foreseeable future.