The MacBook Neo might be the kiss of death for a long-established Apple user dream





However, a recent market trend implies that we might have been looking in the wrong direction all along, and traditional laptops are certainly not dead.



The surprising success of a budget laptop

We However, a recent market trend implies that we might have been looking in the wrong direction all along, and traditional laptops are certainly not dead.We recently made light of a new report that has suggested that the recently launched MacBook Neo is likely to become a huge commercial success. The early signs indicate a significant increase in computer trade-ins across various retail stores as buyers are eager to own this laptop for $599 (or $499 if you are a student).



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The laptop-to-tablet replacement theory takes a back seat

This is important because it feels like this finally answers that question that people have been asking for a decade, following a time when people thought the iPad was going to be the ultimate replacement for a laptop. Apple has successfully managed to put its efficient mobile chip into a traditional laptop, which has been well received by buyers. However, buyers aren't only trading old laptops in, but also their tablets.This is important because it feels like this finally answers that question that people have been asking for a decade, following a time when people thought the iPad was going to be the ultimate replacement for a laptop.





Meanwhile, tech enthusiasts were clamoring and waiting for Apple to upgrade the iPad Pro’s port situation and add features that would make it feel more like a productivity machine. Apple surprised us with iPadOS 26, making that dream look even closer, and while features were added that made the iPad feel more like a traditional laptop, it was still not enough. Rise, repeat. It felt like we were so close, yet so far.









Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Fast forward to 2026 and Apple introduces the MacBook Neo, and with it obliterates any hope that Apple would allow the iPad to replace the Mac anytime soon. Apple may have given the iPad Pro some upgrades, but it was still not as great as it would have been if it ran macOS.The iPad was originally designed to be a companion device, or a device that was perfect for content consumption rather than creation, and despite as many helpful features as Apple allowed the iPad to get, it was still the fact that Apple chose to instead launch a new budget laptop rather than allow the iPad to run desktop software, a move that is widely seen as Apple guarding its products against cannibalization.





If you are trying to write a research paper and you have multiple open windows for a project you are doing, it is undeniable that using a desktop operating system is a lot more practical than using a mobile operating system. This $599 Neo is able to do those things.





What is the primary reason you would choose a traditional laptop over a premium tablet? A physical keyboard and trackpad built right in A dedicated desktop operating system for better multitasking A wider variety of desktop-class apps and software An easier file management system Vote 8 Votes



Finding the right tool for the job

I have always been an iPad fan or a multi-functional device that can handle everything, but the MacBook Neo has really opened my eyes to a whole new world. I have tried to stick to a tablet-only experience but sadly found that there is no substitute for a proper keyboard and file management. As a news writer, I need to switch between dozens of tabs on a web browser, a photo editor, and a publisher. I have always been an iPad fan or a multi-functional device that can handle everything, but the MacBook Neo has really opened my eyes to a whole new world. I have tried to stick to a tablet-only experience but sadly found that there is no substitute for a proper keyboard and file management. As a news writer, I need to switch between dozens of tabs on a web browser, a photo editor, and a publisher.





While I love catching up on some articles or videos on a tablet from anywhere, I need a traditional experience at a desk to actually get work done. If I were a student looking to buy a reliable device today, I would definitely recommend the Neo over an expensive tablet.



While it is not specifically the device for me, I think this laptop is great for anyone who wants a no-frills computer without breaking the bank. I really like the design choices on this laptop as well, which really give it some personality. The lack of a backlit keyboard is a minor complaint, as typing in a dimly lit room is a little more inconvenient.

For a long time, many were unsure if an iPad could replace the traditional laptop, and many of us tried. We envisioned a future when we would no longer need to carry a heavy productivity device but instead a sleek one made of glass that would easily handle all our computing tasks. And then, we debated among ourselves about how we could possibly make such a future possible.