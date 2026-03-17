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At 30% off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 just became your next top-quality treat

The headphones are unmissable at their current price, so act fast and save while you can!

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A person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
A person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. | Image by PhoneArena

I recently shared that the flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are selling at a sweet discount on Amazon. But while those are worth every single penny, I suggest checking out Amazon’s deal on their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM5, in case you don’t demand the latest model and, of course, don’t want to overspend.

Right now, the e-commerce behemoth is offering a 30% discount on these puppies, slashing a whole $122 off their price. Thanks to this incredible markdown, you can upgrade your listening experience for less than $279, which is still expensive, I agree, but it’s actually a no-brainer price for all the value these bring to the table.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $122 on Amazon!

$122 off (30%)
A sweet $122 discount just made the Sony WH-1000XM5 a real treat on Amazon. Thanks to this deal, you can snatch a set of these premium headphones for less than $279, which is actually a bargain price for all the value they deliver. So, act quickly and save now before it's too late!
Buy at Amazon

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Let’s not forget that the WH-1000XM5 were Sony’s top-of-the-line wireless headphones until just recently, which means they still rank among the best cans you can possibly get. With their high-quality sound and 360-degree audio, complemented by head tracking, they deliver a listening experience that completely immerses you every time you hit play.

And since you probably don’t want pesky noises ruining your groove, they also come with one of the best ANCs on the market. In fact, their active noise cancelling is rivaled only by Bose and Apple, so we can safely say they mute the whole world when you turn the ANC on.

You won't have to worry about running out of juice either, thanks to their 30 hours of battery life. But even if you do, a three-minute top-up will get you up to three more hours of playback. Factor in their soft, generous padding and light 250-gram frame, and you have headphones just asking for long marathon sessions of blasting Taylor Swift songs—or any other famous artist with an angelic voice.

I truly believe that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are just unmissable at this discounted price, so don’t hesitate—upgrade your listening for less today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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