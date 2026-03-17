At 30% off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 just became your next top-quality treat
The headphones are unmissable at their current price, so act fast and save while you can!
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A person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. | Image by PhoneArena
I recently shared that the flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are selling at a sweet discount on Amazon. But while those are worth every single penny, I suggest checking out Amazon’s deal on their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM5, in case you don’t demand the latest model and, of course, don’t want to overspend.
Right now, the e-commerce behemoth is offering a 30% discount on these puppies, slashing a whole $122 off their price. Thanks to this incredible markdown, you can upgrade your listening experience for less than $279, which is still expensive, I agree, but it’s actually a no-brainer price for all the value these bring to the table.
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Let’s not forget that the WH-1000XM5 were Sony’s top-of-the-line wireless headphones until just recently, which means they still rank among the best cans you can possibly get. With their high-quality sound and 360-degree audio, complemented by head tracking, they deliver a listening experience that completely immerses you every time you hit play.
And since you probably don’t want pesky noises ruining your groove, they also come with one of the best ANCs on the market. In fact, their active noise cancelling is rivaled only by Bose and Apple, so we can safely say they mute the whole world when you turn the ANC on.
You won't have to worry about running out of juice either, thanks to their 30 hours of battery life. But even if you do, a three-minute top-up will get you up to three more hours of playback. Factor in their soft, generous padding and light 250-gram frame, and you have headphones just asking for long marathon sessions of blasting Taylor Swift songs—or any other famous artist with an angelic voice.
I truly believe that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are just unmissable at this discounted price, so don’t hesitate—upgrade your listening for less today!
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