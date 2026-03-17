Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a steal that’s flying off the shelves at 31% off
With its plethora of features, sleek look, and way more affordable price, this thing is just a no-brainer.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Watch 7 may be an older-gen device, but a sweet 31% discount on Amazon has made it a better choice than its successor, the Galaxy Watch 8.
I know, I know, this sounds really strange, especially given that we techies almost always—9.5 times out of 10—go for the latest model. But in this case, the latest model will set you back around $380 on Amazon right now, whereas the 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 7 will cost you just under $195. That may be $86 off its usual cost of about $280, but it’s a whopping $186 less than what you’ll have to shell out if you go for the Galaxy Watch 8.
Now, there’s a caveat here: the promo is available only for the model in Green. Plus, the discount comes from a third-party merchant rather than Amazon itself. However, the seller has a 94% positive rating on Amazon, and you’ll still be eligible for the retailer’s 30-day return window, so you can ask for a refund in case there’s something wrong with your smartwatch.
Recommended For You
I’d fully understand if you feel torn between getting one of the latest Galaxy Watch models or going for the Galaxy Watch 7 for under $195 with this deal. To be honest, I’d feel this way, too, if I were in the market for a new Samsung smartwatch. But you also can’t neglect the fact that the Galaxy Watch 7 is an absolute no-brainer, albeit being the Green-colored, Bluetooth-only model. After all, it was Samsung’s best smartwatch for most people in 2024, which, actually, wasn’t that long ago when you think about it.
With this being a high-end wearable, you get all the features we’ve come accustomed to finding in premium smartwatches, including sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung’s body composition analysis. If that’s not enough, you get NFC for those coffee orders at Starbucks and a huge selection of third-party apps to choose from on the Google Play Store.
Factor in the aluminum case and the AMOLED touchscreen made of Sapphire Crystal, and you get a smartwatch that’s an absolute steal at its current sub-$195 price. Therefore, don’t miss out—save big with this deal now!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: