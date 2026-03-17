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Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a steal that’s flying off the shelves at 31% off

With its plethora of features, sleek look, and way more affordable price, this thing is just a no-brainer.

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A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7. | Image by PhoneArena


The Galaxy Watch 7 may be an older-gen device, but a sweet 31% discount on Amazon has made it a better choice than its successor, the Galaxy Watch 8.

I know, I know, this sounds really strange, especially given that we techies almost always—9.5 times out of 10—go for the latest model. But in this case, the latest model will set you back around $380 on Amazon right now, whereas the 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 7 will cost you just under $195. That may be $86 off its usual cost of about $280, but it’s a whopping $186 less than what you’ll have to shell out if you go for the Galaxy Watch 8.

Now, there’s a caveat here: the promo is available only for the model in Green. Plus, the discount comes from a third-party merchant rather than Amazon itself. However, the seller has a 94% positive rating on Amazon, and you’ll still be eligible for the retailer’s 30-day return window, so you can ask for a refund in case there’s something wrong with your smartwatch.

Galaxy Watch 7 44mm, Green: Now 31% OFF on Amazon!

$86 off (31%)
A third-party seller is offering a 31% discount on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7, allowing you to get the model in Green for less than $195. That's a bargain price for all the features and the premium design you get with this smartwatch. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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I’d fully understand if you feel torn between getting one of the latest Galaxy Watch models or going for the Galaxy Watch 7 for under $195 with this deal. To be honest, I’d feel this way, too, if I were in the market for a new Samsung smartwatch. But you also can’t neglect the fact that the Galaxy Watch 7 is an absolute no-brainer, albeit being the Green-colored, Bluetooth-only model. After all, it was Samsung’s best smartwatch for most people in 2024, which, actually, wasn’t that long ago when you think about it.

With this being a high-end wearable, you get all the features we’ve come accustomed to finding in premium smartwatches, including sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung’s body composition analysis. If that’s not enough, you get NFC for those coffee orders at Starbucks and a huge selection of third-party apps to choose from on the Google Play Store.

Factor in the aluminum case and the AMOLED touchscreen made of Sapphire Crystal, and you get a smartwatch that’s an absolute steal at its current sub-$195 price. Therefore, don’t miss out—save big with this deal now!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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