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Grab the budget Galaxy Watch FE at an irresistible price

This limited-time offer brings the budget Galaxy Watch with LTE to a no-brainer price.

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Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
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Galaxy Watch FE in Silver color on a white background.
View now at Woot
Amazon’s last-minute Christmas deal on the Galaxy Watch FE was surely great, but it’s no longer available. Don’t worry — there’s now an exciting offer at Woot that’s almost as good. Over the next four days (or sooner if sold out), you can grab the LTE-ready model in Silver for only $119.99, down by 52% from its original asking price of $249.99.

Galaxy Watch FE, LTE: save 52% at Woot

$119 99
$249 99
$130 off (52%)
Woot is now offering a pretty awesome discount on one of the best budget Galaxy watches. For a limited time, the LTE-ready Galaxy Watch FE can be yours for 52% off. This is a brand-new wearable with an included one-year Samsung warranty.
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Watch FE, Bluetooth: save $80

$119
$199 99
$81 off (40%)
Don't need the LTE model? Don't worry! Walmart is now selling the Bluetooth-only variant at a pretty good discount. At the moment, you can get the model in Black, Pink Gold, or Silver for $81 off.
Buy at Walmart
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While the promo is live at Woot, the good news is you’re getting a brand-new model with an included one-year Samsung warranty. And sure, Amazon’s last 60% markdown was even more exciting. But here’s the truth: chances of such an awesome deal returning soon are pretty slim. So, if you don’t want to wait, Woot’s current promo is your best chance to save big.

As a budget-friendly Galaxy wearable, this option doesn’t exactly rival the best Samsung smartwatches. However, it measures up well against other affordable options, boasting a beautiful design and a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen. On top of that, it packs an IP68 rating, so it’s highly resistant to water and dust damage.

But that’s not all — the interface is very feature-rich and gives you all the essential health and wellness insights you could need. With continuous heart rate tracking and an ECG monitoring app, it keeps you informed and detects irregularities.

The timepiece delivers solid sleep tracking data as well. It relies on Galaxy AI to help you better plan your bedtime routine, detect snoring, and more. Let’s not forget about the multiple fitness tracking extras and the BIA sensor, which estimates body fat and muscle percentages. And with LTE on deck, you don’t have to constantly have your phone in your pocket to answer phone calls.

The best part? All of that can now be yours for 52% off its original price on Woot. If you missed out on Amazon’s generous discount from last month, this bargain should absolutely be on your radar. Just keep in mind you might want to act fast, as it might not stay live for long.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
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