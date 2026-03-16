Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done

Verizon subscribers who just completed a full year of loyalty discounts and wish to have the lower prices apply again-perhaps with even larger discounts-for the next year. The last time we wrote about this topic was last November and to refresh your memory, you want to make it feel as though you are leaving Verizon for greener pastures elsewhere. Every so often, Verizon 's loyalty discount becomes newsworthy once again. What is driving the return of this story are questions fromsubscribers who just completed a full year of loyalty discounts and wish to have the lower prices apply again-perhaps with even larger discounts-for the next year. The last time we wrote about this topic was last November and to refresh your memory, you want to make it feel as though you are leavingfor greener pastures elsewhere.

How you can make being a loyal Verizon customer pay off





Verizon customer. For example, if you just joined Verizon last month, you really haven't generated enough loyalty points with the wireless provider. Some Redditors recently posted that instead of receiving a specific discount of say, $10 per line per month, thornfield_capital said that he was just offered 25% off his total bill after taxes, etc. He was paying $225 a month for four lines. Now I must remind you that this is not going to work if you haven't really been a loyalcustomer. For example, if you just joinedlast month, you really haven't generated enough loyalty points with the wireless provider. Some Redditors recently posted that instead of receiving a specific discount of say, $10 per line per month, they were given a percentage discount instead . For example, Reddit subscribersaid that he was just offered 25% off his total bill after taxes, etc. He was paying $225 a month for four lines.





That was backed up by another Reddit subscriber using the moniker Geek-4-Life who said that he received a notification and RCS message that included an offer for 10% off eligible phone lines for 12 months. He checked My Offers and My Access and discovered that the offer was 25% off. After claiming the discount on his two lines, it now shows up on his next bill estimate.

How to get the carrier worried about your impending departure





Some Verizon customers say that the loyalty discount is no longer being offered and that reps have been advised to talk with customers about other ways to save money such as the AutoPay Discount. Despite this, we continue to hear from Verizon subscribers who are not only receiving the discount, but who are receiving it for the second year in a row.







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Do you recall how this works? By requesting a Port out PIN from the carrier, you get Verizon concerned that they are about to lose a long-term customer. To get this PIN, follow these directions:





From your device, open the My Verizon app.

app. Tap the tab marked Account at the bottom of the screen.

Near the top, tap Edit profile & settings.

Scroll down to "Security" section and tap on "Number Transfer PIN."

Select the line you want to port out and tap Generate PIN.

The app will display your 6-digit Number Transfer PIN and your Account Number. Keep in mind that the PIN is only valid for 7 days. If you don't use it within that time, you'll need to generate a new PIN.



Number Lock: If you have Number Lock enabled (a security feature to prevent unauthorized porting), you must toggle it OFF in the same "Security" menu before the transfer can proceed.



Prepaid Customers: If you have a Verizon Prepaid account, the process is different. You typically use your Account PIN (the 4-digit code you use for customer service) rather than a generated 6-digit transfer PIN. If the app is giving you trouble, and you can't generate a Port out PIN, you can simply dial #PORT (#7678) from your phone. Verizon will text you a direct link to the PIN generation page. The app will display your 6-digit Number Transfer PIN and your Account Number. Keep in mind that the PIN is only valid for 7 days. If you don't use it within that time, you'll need to generate a new PIN.Number Lock: If you have Number Lock enabled (a security feature to prevent unauthorized porting), you must toggle it OFF in the same "Security" menu before the transfer can proceed.Prepaid Customers: If you have aPrepaid account, the process is different. You typically use your Account PIN (the 4-digit code you use for customer service) rather than a generated 6-digit transfer PIN. If the app is giving you trouble, and you can't generate a Port out PIN, you can simply dial #PORT (#7678) from your phone.will text you a direct link to the PIN generation page.