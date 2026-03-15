T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
T-Mobile and Verizon will alienate customers if they continue on the same path.
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T-Mobile vs. Verizon | Image by PhoneArena
T-Mobile and Verizon have been slinging mud at each other over which one is deceptive, but our readers believe neither. With carriers at each other's throats as competition intensifies, accusatory campaigns have become the order of the day. But are they really helping their cause?
T-Mobile and Verizon's latest squabble was started by the latter, which targeted T-Mobile's promotions about its Better Value plan. Verizon accused T-Mobile of exaggerating the level of savings available to switchers. T-Mobile shot back with a similar assertion about Verizon, pointing out that the carrier stifled negative discourse.
2,190 (41%) believed only Verizon was misguiding consumers. 300 (6%) sided only against T-Mobile. A small minority of 83 readers (2%) didn't find either to be misleading.
T-Mobile and Verizon primarily differ in what constitutes value and what constitutes transparency. Verizon believes that T-Mobile lumps in frivolous benefits that customers may not necessarily care about, such as digital bundles and satellite connectivity, when making savings claims. Verizon has also accused the company of implying that the savings stem from core cellular features such as calling, texting, and data alone.
T-Mobile retorts that Verizon's slanderous campaign is, in essence, an admission that T-Mobile offers greater savings. Besides, T-Mobile argues, Verizon engages in many of the same behaviors for which it's now calling out T-Mobile.
While it might be tempting to point out what's lacking in rivals to improve their own standing among consumers, T-Mobile and Verizon would be wise to instead highlight what makes them better to woo customers.
You are both wrong
T-Mobile and Verizon's latest squabble was started by the latter, which targeted T-Mobile's promotions about its Better Value plan. Verizon accused T-Mobile of exaggerating the level of savings available to switchers. T-Mobile shot back with a similar assertion about Verizon, pointing out that the carrier stifled negative discourse.
To settle the matter once and for all, as best as we can, we polled our readers on whose campaign they found misleading. A total of 2,813 (52%) of the 5,386 respondents found both campaigns misleading.
2,190 (41%) believed only Verizon was misguiding consumers. 300 (6%) sided only against T-Mobile. A small minority of 83 readers (2%) didn't find either to be misleading.
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Whose promotional campaign is deceptive?
Slander helps no one
T-Mobile and Verizon primarily differ in what constitutes value and what constitutes transparency. Verizon believes that T-Mobile lumps in frivolous benefits that customers may not necessarily care about, such as digital bundles and satellite connectivity, when making savings claims. Verizon has also accused the company of implying that the savings stem from core cellular features such as calling, texting, and data alone.
T-Mobile retorts that Verizon's slanderous campaign is, in essence, an admission that T-Mobile offers greater savings. Besides, T-Mobile argues, Verizon engages in many of the same behaviors for which it's now calling out T-Mobile.
If our poll results are any indication, T-Mobile and Verizon are simply digging a hole for themselves by prolonging this spat. As public perception of the Big 3 continues to sour, these defamation campaigns will only serve to deepen consumer mistrust.
Ask not what the rival does for customers
While it might be tempting to point out what's lacking in rivals to improve their own standing among consumers, T-Mobile and Verizon would be wise to instead highlight what makes them better to woo customers.
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