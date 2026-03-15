T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves

T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

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Whose promotional campaign is deceptive? T-Mobile's Verizon's Both Neither Vote 5388 Votes

Slander helps no one

T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile

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T-Mobile

T-Mobile

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T-Mobile

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Ask not what the rival does for customers

T-Mobile

Verizon

andprimarily differ in what constitutes value and what constitutes transparency.believes thatlumps in frivolous benefits that customers may not necessarily care about, such as digital bundles and satellite connectivity, when making savings claims.has also accused the company of implying that the savings stem from core cellular features such as calling, texting, and data alone.retorts that's slanderous campaign is, in essence, an admission thatoffers greater savings. Besides,argues,engages in many of the same behaviors for which it's now calling outIf our poll results are any indication,andare simply digging a hole for themselves by prolonging this spat. As public perception of the Big 3 continues to sour, these defamation campaigns will only serve to deepen consumer mistrust.While it might be tempting to point out what's lacking in rivals to improve their own standing among consumers,andwould be wise to instead highlight what makes them better to woo customers.