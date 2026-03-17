The Poco X8 Pro Iron Man edition made me an Avengers fan

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This phone kind of made me an Avengers fan because it looks so cool.The retail box itself looks like a briefcase for the Iron Man suit. It's got Marvel, Avengers, and Iron Man written all over it and looks awesome.Inside the box things look even cooler. There are Tony Stark quotes, and the SIM ejector tool is the most sophisticated one I've seen so far. It looks like a Marvel pin.The full contents of the box include the phone, a sick-looking hard protective back, a cardboard separator with Iron Man graphics, a red USB-C cable, the aforementioned SIM ejector tool, and that's it. Sadly, no charger.Taking out the phone, I noticed the compact size and also the different feel of the back. The Iron Man graphics are multi-layered and using different textures. The centerpiece with the Iron Man picture and logo is glossy, while the background is matte frosted glass.Another cool touch is the Stark Industries logo on the bottom and the placement of the LED flash. It's in the center of what looks like a technical drawing of the Arc Reactor. When you turn on the LED, it looks like you're powering up the core. Pretty awesome.The hardback cover deserves attention as well — normally, I wouldn't want to cover a special edition phone with a case, but this one's different. It's even cooler than the phone itself. The case features a soft fabric on its inner side with the Iron Man logo. The outer part of the case resembles part of the Iron Man suit, with a glossy upper portion and a ridged lower section bearing the Tony Stark signature.The design package is backed up by the UI, to some extent. The wallpaper is there, the icons are custom-made to look like Tony Stark gadgets, and even the third-party ones are put inside sort of a mechanical bracket.What is missing are sounds. I wished Poco did something with the phone powering up, like the suit taking off or something like that. All the sounds are the default Poco sound you'd find in any other Poco phone. And that's a missed opportunity.