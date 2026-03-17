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The craziest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal yet is back with a bang to save you a whopping $240

If you're looking for an elegant, powerful, feature-packed, and affordable smartwatch for your Android phone, now's the time to act.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
This is undeniably one of the most stylish smartwatches around. | Image by PhoneArena

If you missed last month's 2025 smartwatch market report, you might be surprised to find out that Samsung was the world's only top five vendor to post a decline in sales compared to 2024. While that's obviously bad for the company behind such well-reviewed devices as the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 8, it's not necessarily bad for Samsung fans and smartwatch buyers in general.

That's because it creates the perfect environment for the likes of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to sell at prices they probably wouldn't sell if they were more popular. For instance, $259.99. For the more premium Classic version rather than the "regular" model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$259 99
$499 99
$240 off (48%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, New Condition, International Version, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$173 off (31%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, US Version, 2-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

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How low is this tag? Well, it's an incredible 240 bucks lower than the product's normal price, and yes, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here. So what's the catch? There really isn't one (at least not in the total dealbreaker sense), but before pulling the trigger, you should know that your 260 bucks will buy you an "international" version of the GPS-only Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a black colorway with a 90-day warranty included.

If that sounds like a problem, you can always go directly to Amazon and get a US version with standalone cellular connectivity and an extended two-year warranty in a white paint job at around $117 more after a pretty substantial $173 discount of its own from a list price of $549.99.


Of course, $240 is an even heftier markdown from the $499.99 regular price of the non-LTE-enabled variant, and Woot's phenomenal new deal is unlikely to last long. Technically, it should run until Monday, March 23, but a very similar "clearance" offer from last month went away much earlier than its expiration date due to your undoubtedly (and understandably) strong demand.

As highlighted in our in-depth Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review last year, this is one of the best smartwatches an Android phone user can buy thanks to not just a functional (and very cool) rotating bezel but also a gorgeous Super AMOLED touchscreen, robust stainless steel build, hefty battery, and loads of handy or outright life-saving health monitoring tools. In short, this bad boy pretty much has it all... at a crazy low price.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

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