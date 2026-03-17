The craziest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal yet is back with a bang to save you a whopping $240









That's because it creates the perfect environment for the likes of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to sell at prices they probably wouldn't sell if they were more popular. For instance, $259.99. For the more premium Classic version rather than the "regular" model. That's because it creates the perfect environment for the likes of theandClassic to sell at prices they probably wouldn't sell if they were more popular. For instance, $259.99. For the more premium Classic version rather than the "regular" model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $259 99 $499 99 $240 off (48%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, New Condition, International Version, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $173 off (31%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, US Version, 2-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





in a black colorway with a 90-day warranty included. How low is this tag? Well, it's an incredible 240 bucks lower than the product's normal price, and yes, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here. So what's the catch? There really isn't one (at least not in the total dealbreaker sense), but before pulling the trigger, you should know that your 260 bucks will buy you an "international" version of the GPS-only Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a black colorway with a 90-day warranty included.





If that sounds like a problem, you can always go directly to Amazon and get a US version with standalone cellular connectivity and an extended two-year warranty in a white paint job at around $117 more after a pretty substantial $173 discount of its own from a list price of $549.99.









Of course, $240 is an even heftier markdown from the $499.99 regular price of the non-LTE-enabled variant, and Woot's phenomenal new deal is unlikely to last long. Technically, it should run until Monday, March 23, but a very similar "clearance" offer from last month went away much earlier than its expiration date due to your undoubtedly (and understandably) strong demand.



