The craziest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal yet is back with a bang to save you a whopping $240
If you're looking for an elegant, powerful, feature-packed, and affordable smartwatch for your Android phone, now's the time to act.
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This is undeniably one of the most stylish smartwatches around. | Image by PhoneArena
If you missed last month's 2025 smartwatch market report, you might be surprised to find out that Samsung was the world's only top five vendor to post a decline in sales compared to 2024. While that's obviously bad for the company behind such well-reviewed devices as the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 8, it's not necessarily bad for Samsung fans and smartwatch buyers in general.
That's because it creates the perfect environment for the likes of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to sell at prices they probably wouldn't sell if they were more popular. For instance, $259.99. For the more premium Classic version rather than the "regular" model.
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How low is this tag? Well, it's an incredible 240 bucks lower than the product's normal price, and yes, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here. So what's the catch? There really isn't one (at least not in the total dealbreaker sense), but before pulling the trigger, you should know that your 260 bucks will buy you an "international" version of the GPS-only Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a black colorway with a 90-day warranty included.
If that sounds like a problem, you can always go directly to Amazon and get a US version with standalone cellular connectivity and an extended two-year warranty in a white paint job at around $117 more after a pretty substantial $173 discount of its own from a list price of $549.99.
The black Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is just as elegant as the white model. | Image by Samsung
Of course, $240 is an even heftier markdown from the $499.99 regular price of the non-LTE-enabled variant, and Woot's phenomenal new deal is unlikely to last long. Technically, it should run until Monday, March 23, but a very similar "clearance" offer from last month went away much earlier than its expiration date due to your undoubtedly (and understandably) strong demand.
As highlighted in our in-depth Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review last year, this is one of the best smartwatches an Android phone user can buy thanks to not just a functional (and very cool) rotating bezel but also a gorgeous Super AMOLED touchscreen, robust stainless steel build, hefty battery, and loads of handy or outright life-saving health monitoring tools. In short, this bad boy pretty much has it all... at a crazy low price.
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