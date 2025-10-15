iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Motorola's newest Moto G-series phone comes with a 7,000mAh battery and a crazy low price

Also, a super-confusing name, but the positives clearly outweigh the negatives on the Moto G100... 2025 edition.

Motorola Android
Official Motorola Moto G100 image
If you're a hardcore Motorola fan, you might remember a little 2021-released phone called Moto G100. Well, now there are two devices with that name, and the second one is obviously a lot better than the first one, as well as somehow a lot cheaper.

Now that's a battery champion right there!


  • 6.72-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor;
  • 256 and 512GB storage variants;
  • 8 and 12GB RAM options;
  • Android 15;
  • 50 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system;
  • 32MP front-facing camera;
  • 7,000mAh battery;
  • 30W charging support;
  • IP64 water and dust protection;
  • 166.23 x 76.5 x 8.6mm dimensions;
  • 210 grams weight;
  • Clear Sky Blue, Obsidian Black, and Emerald Green color options;
  • 5G.

If you've been left disappointed by Motorola's lack of progress in the battery capacity department as far as the Moto G Power line is concerned in recent years, the Moto G100 (2025 edition) is likely to absolutely knock your socks off with its 7,000mAh cell.


That's a whopping 2,000mAh larger than what the Moto G Power (2025) packs, and yet believe it or not, the two phones are almost identical from a thickness and weight perspective. In fact, the G100 is actually 0.1mm thinner, which you're obviously unlikely to notice in your real-life use, nonetheless sounding like an engineering achievement not many thought possible a year or two ago.

Of course, the Moto G100 doesn't actually house a 40 percent bigger cell than the G Power (2025), instead employing a new silicon-carbon battery material that recently allowed the Moto G86 Power to go up to 6,720mAh capacity and something like the OnePlus 13 to stand at 6,000mAh.

The Moto G100 costs how much?!


Unveiled in China alongside the razor-thin Moto X70 Air, the latest addition to the world-popular Moto G family is incredibly priced at the rough equivalent of $195 with 12GB RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space.


That's simply bonkers, even by the usual standards of the world's largest smartphone market, but naturally, there's no way the G100 will ever be released in any European countries or the US at a similar price point.

What's worse is that I don't expect this device to make its way stateside at any price, while on the old continent, an expansion over the next couple of months is certainly possible... at around €300 ($345) or more.

Would you get the Moto G100?

Vote View Result

It remains to be seen if Motorola will keep this terribly confusing product name unchanged around the world, and perhaps more importantly, if the China-first Moto G100 with a 7,000mAh battery will influence the presumably global-friendly Moto G Power (2026) in any way (which it absolutely should, of course).

Time to take the US more seriously, Motorola!


Have you noticed that many of Motorola's best phones aren't available stateside? Well, that clearly has to change, and there's no time like right now to do that.

 

Just imagine if you'd be able to get this battery heavyweight (with a reasonably powerful processor, decently fast charging, and a silky smooth screen) for, say, $300 in the "land of the free" in a few months. Or the Moto X70 Air for $500 or so. 

Would Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A family stand a chance against these bad boys? I don't think so, but then again, I don't see that happening anytime soon either, which makes me sad... and a little angry with Motorola and parent company Lenovo.
 

COMMENTS (0)

