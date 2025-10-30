Motorola's newest Moto G-series mid-ranger comes with a huge battery, durable body, and catchy name





6.7-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor;

Android 15 ;

; 128 and 256GB storage variants;

8GB RAM;

7,000mAh battery;

30W charging support;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 600 sensor and Quad Pixel technology;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G;

USB Type-C port;

3.5mm headphone jack;

IP64 water and dust resistance;

MIL-810H durability;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

Vegan leather finish;

Pantone Cilantro, Pantone Parachute Purple, and Pantone Blue Curacao color options;

166.23 x 76.5 x 8.6mm dimensions;

210 grams weight.



Power. Performance. Perfection.

The all-new moto g67 POWER packs a 7000mAh Silicon Carbon battery, 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with 4K recording, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 120Hz FHD+ display, and military-grade durability.

Launching 5th November. pic.twitter.com/gnalEL9rl9 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 29, 2025



Naturally, Motorola is using the same silicon-carbon technology here as OnePlus, managing to squeeze enough juice to (purportedly) last you more than two days between charges into a thinner-than-9mm body.





Because the Moto G67 Power can't be advertised as a better performer than the aforementioned OnePlus Ace 6, its marketing relies heavily on "segment best" claims. The handset is said to offer not just "segment-leading" battery life, but segment-topping rear camera performance, selfie quality, processing power, and durability as well.





Would you buy the Moto G67 Power if it came to your country? In a heartbeat! Probably... at less than $300 Probably... at less than $250 Probably not In a heartbeat! 21.43% Probably... at less than $300 35.71% Probably... at less than $250 21.43% Probably not 21.43%





So, no, you're clearly not looking at a one-trick pony here, with a more than respectable SoC, excellent cameras (for the G67 Power's "segment"), reasonably fast charging, and yes, military-grade resistance to drops and other hard impacts adding to the phone's key selling point to round up a potentially unrivaled value equation.

Should you start saving up?





Probably not. Not because you should snub the Moto G67 Power when it's released, mind you, but because it will almost certainly not cost a small fortune.



The Moto G86 Power, for instance, is priced at the rough equivalent of $190 in India right now, and despite packing a slightly smaller battery, that model's higher-quality P-OLED screen means that the G67 Power could be even cheaper. In any case, I fully expect the new phone to slot in the sub-$200 "segment", although that will obviously not be true for the US, where the Moto G67 Power is unlikely to ever be released.









Now, in case you're wondering why Motorola chose such a random-looking number for the official branding of its newest Moto G-series device, you might want to pay a little more attention to your kid's TikTok feed. If you don't have children born anytime from 2005 to 2020, and you also don't religiously watch "South Park", then congrats, you've probably managed to retain a few more brain cells than myself these past few months.



