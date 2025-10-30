Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Motorola's newest Moto G-series mid-ranger comes with a huge battery, durable body, and catchy name

The Moto G67 (six-seven!) Power looks like a potentially epic new budget 5G phone... as long as it's as affordable as we think.

Never content with putting all its eggs in one basket, Motorola is simultaneously following the mobile industry's cool new ultra-thin trend and continuing to carve out a niche for big-battery handsets with reasonable price points.

Just like the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge-rivaling Edge 70, the brand-new Moto G67 Power is officially set for a November 5 launch, at least in India. Curiously enough, we don't know how much this particular 6.7-inch Android mid-ranger will cost in the world's most populous nation, but common sense and Motorola's track record suggest that you'll be able to afford the latest addition to the Moto G family with relative ease.

One-trick pony or solid all-round performer?


  • 6.7-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor;
  • Android 15;
  • 128 and 256GB storage variants;
  • 8GB RAM;
  • 7,000mAh battery;
  • 30W charging support;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 600 sensor and Quad Pixel technology;
  • 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;
  • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;
  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G;
  • USB Type-C port;
  • 3.5mm headphone jack;
  • IP64 water and dust resistance;
  • MIL-810H durability;
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;
  • Vegan leather finish;
  • Pantone Cilantro, Pantone Parachute Purple, and Pantone Blue Curacao color options;
  • 166.23 x 76.5 x 8.6mm dimensions;
  • 210 grams weight.

Let's be honest, one detail stands out like no other in the above spec sheet. That 7,000mAh battery is incredibly larger than the 6,720mAh cell capacity of the Moto G86 Power unveiled a few months back, making the Moto G Power (2025) look like a featherweight while still falling short of the records set by the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 earlier this week.


Naturally, Motorola is using the same silicon-carbon technology here as OnePlus, managing to squeeze enough juice to (purportedly) last you more than two days between charges into a thinner-than-9mm body.

Because the Moto G67 Power can't be advertised as a better performer than the aforementioned OnePlus Ace 6, its marketing relies heavily on "segment best" claims. The handset is said to offer not just "segment-leading" battery life, but segment-topping rear camera performance, selfie quality, processing power, and durability as well.

Would you buy the Moto G67 Power if it came to your country?

Vote View Result

So, no, you're clearly not looking at a one-trick pony here, with a more than respectable SoC, excellent cameras (for the G67 Power's "segment"), reasonably fast charging, and yes, military-grade resistance to drops and other hard impacts adding to the phone's key selling point to round up a potentially unrivaled value equation.

Should you start saving up?


Probably not. Not because you should snub the Moto G67 Power when it's released, mind you, but because it will almost certainly not cost a small fortune.

The Moto G86 Power, for instance, is priced at the rough equivalent of $190 in India right now, and despite packing a slightly smaller battery, that model's higher-quality P-OLED screen means that the G67 Power could be even cheaper. In any case, I fully expect the new phone to slot in the sub-$200 "segment", although that will obviously not be true for the US, where the Moto G67 Power is unlikely to ever be released.


Now, in case you're wondering why Motorola chose such a random-looking number for the official branding of its newest Moto G-series device, you might want to pay a little more attention to your kid's TikTok feed. If you don't have children born anytime from 2005 to 2020, and you also don't religiously watch "South Park", then congrats, you've probably managed to retain a few more brain cells than myself these past few months.

Otherwise, let's hope Motorola will not try to capitalize on the weird "6-7" craze (any more than it already has) by putting an excessive price tag on what looks like a very promising new budget 5G phone.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
COMMENTS (0)

