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Motorola may have revealed the Razr Fold premiere date by accident

The first book-style Razr foldable is up for pre-orders, and we now know when it’ll premiere.

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A slightly opened Motorola Razr Fold on a reflective surface with a city landscape as a backdrop.
Motorola Razr Fold | Image by PhoneArena
Motorola may be famed for its Razr foldables, but so far they were all flip phones. We’ve already had the chance to spend some time with the first book-style Razra foldable, and now the company has revealed when the device may launch, at least in some markets.

Motorola Razr Fold may be launching early next month


Not too long after teasing it, Motorola has started taking pre-orders for the Razr Fold in the UK and Europe. While not announcing it very loudly, the company will start shipping the device on May 6, according to the fine print on its web page.

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Obviously, that’s not the launch date for the US market. Motorola hasn’t officially announced a release date, but it’s taking registrations for the device on its official US site.

Do you think the Razr Fold will be a success?
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Pre-order offers



Motorola is putting some intriguing offers for the pre-order of the Razr Fold. One of the perks is that you’ll get a free Moto Watch and Moto Buds Loop with your purchase, but that’s not all.

Customers in the UK are also getting a £220 discount, bringing the price down to £1,579.99 from the original £1,799.99. European customers also get a €250 discount, cutting the cost from €1,999.99 to €1,749.99.

Different pricing in the US


After direct conversion, the UK price is about $2,443, and the European price goes to about $2,362. However, those are certainly not the prices US customers are going to pay once the Razr Fold ends up stateside.

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Considering the prices of other Razr phones, Motorola will likely launch its first book-style foldable with a $1,999 price tag. That would match the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, though the Razr Fold features 512GB storage at the entry model.

In our hands-on, the Motorola Razr Fold felt slightly thicker and heavier, but it also supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus. Otherwise, the device didn’t seem to make any compromises and features triple 50MP cameras, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with 16GB RAM.

Heated competition


Motorola is joining the book-style foldable market ahead of the arrival of the iPhone Fold, which is expected in the fall. I like the idea, and I think this phone could find its audience, though it feels weird to have a non-flip phone bearing the Razr name.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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