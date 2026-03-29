Motorola reveals when pre-orders will start for the Razr Fold in one country

Motorola has found success with the clamshell foldable Razr series giving the Lenovo unit the confidence to compete in the book-style foldable business. The device is expected to feature an 8.1-inch internal P-OLED display with 6,200 nits of peak brightness, and a generous 6.6-inch external screen. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 application processor (AP) which is a high-end, value-oriented SoC. This is not the same application processor as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 AP that is found in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Motorola Razr Fold pre-order date in the U.K. is revealed by Motorola





The Motorola Razr Fold will be equipped with three rear cameras including a main camera backed by the next-gen 50MP Sony Lytia 828 sensor. There is also a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The phone also sports a 20MP front-facing camera on the external display, and a 32MP selfie camera on the internal display. A 6,000 mAh battery will deliver all-day battery life. The device will launch with Android 16 pre-installed.



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Twitter X machine and put up a tweet stating that pre-orders will start in 15 days. That means pre-orders for the Razr Fold should start on April 11th. This date seems to be valid for the FIFA variant of the phone. Motorola plans to charge 1,999 Euros ($2,308 USD). This version includes the Moto Pen Ultra, a high-end digital stylus. While open, the phone is a svelte 4.6mm thick. When closed, the Razr Fold weighs in at 9.9mm thick.



Your seat at FIFA World Cup 2026, unlocked with the new motorola razr fold



Recommended For You #MotoFIFA #FIFAWorldCup #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/e2ARZGhmcm— Motorola UK (@motorolaUK) March 27, 2026



So far, Motorola has not made any announcement about a release date for the Razr Fold. However, out of the blue, Motorola U.K. turned on the ol'X machine and put up a tweet stating that pre-orders will start in 15 days. That means pre-orders for the Razr Fold should start on April 11th. This date seems to be valid for the FIFA variant of the phone. Motorola plans to charge 1,999 Euros ($2,308 USD). This version includes the Moto Pen Ultra, a high-end digital stylus. While open, the phone is a svelte 4.6mm thick. When closed, the Razr Fold weighs in at 9.9mm thick.

If you have butterfingers or sweaty hands, you might wonder whether a book-style foldable is for you. Well, Motorola says that the Razr Fold is the first smartphone in the world that uses Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. In internal testing conducted by Motorola, the Razr Fold achieved a 75% better drop performance than previous generation devices.

Can Motorola produce a quality book-style foldable?





If you're wondering whether you can trust Motorola to produce a quality, book-style foldable, let me give you my personal experience. Way back in 2009, I purchased the first smartphone to give the iPhone a run for its money. That device was the Motorola Droid, the first phone with Android 2.0 installed. Not only was it a huge hit, but in its own way, it changed the dynamics of the smartphone market.,





Among the smartphones I've purchased over the years, there have been several Motorola models since the OG Droid. I ended up owning the Droid 3, Droid 4 (what a great physical keyboard on that model), Droid Razr, Moto Z4, and a budget Moto E series model. So yeah, based on my past ownership of Motorola phones , you can trust Motorola to manufacture a quality book-style foldable that will challenge the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Renders of Motorola's upcoming Razr Ultra (2026) clamshell foldable have recently been released. It was Motorola that greatly improved clamshell foldables starting in 2023 when it increased the size of the Quick View external display on the Razr+ to 3.6 inches from 2.7 inches. This allowed users to employ the Quick View display as a separate screen in many cases allowing certain apps to be used without having to open the phone.

How Motorola got Samsung to make a much-needed improvement to the Galaxy Z Flip series





The Quick View display on last year's Razr Ultra (2025) weighed in at 4 inches, and it featured a 165Hz refresh rate. Samsung, inspired by what Motorola was doing with the Razr's Quick View screen, put the Cover Screen on Galaxy Z Flip models through an even bigger change. Initially, Samsung's clamshell foldable had a 1.1-inch Cover Screen in a horizontal ticker-tape format. The limited space left room for the time, battery percentage, and snippets of notifications received by the user.









Following Motorola's lead, Samsung ended up putting a larger screen on the Galaxy Z Flip models. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7 featured a 4.1-inch Cover Screen that Sammy now calls the "Flex Window."





Check it out and as soon as we hear about a date for U.S. pre-orders, we will let you know. Motorola has already launched a website about the Razr Fold .