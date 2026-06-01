Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Powerful Galaxy S25 FE undercuts the competition with a sweet $170 discount

This lets you score flagship-grade specs but at a much cheaper price.

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy S25 FE.
Sleek, powerful, and, most importantly, reasonably priced. | Image by PhoneArena

If you’re looking for a flagship-level phone without the premium price tag, the Galaxy S25 FE fits the bill perfectly, especially with Amazon’s latest discount.

The retailer has slashed $170 off this powerhouse, allowing you to snatch the 256GB model in Jet Black for just south of $580. And let me tell you this: that’s a no-brainer price for all the value this thing has to offer.

Galaxy S25 FE 256GB in Jet Black: Save $170 on Amazon!
$170 off (23%)
You can now score top-tier performance, cameras, and a gorgeous display for under $580, thanks to Amazon slashing $170 off the 256GB Galaxy S25 FE in Jet Black. On top of that incredible value, Samsung includes seven years of software updates to keep the phone relevant for a long time. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
Check out today's best deals!
Recommended For You


Since it sits just below the high-end Galaxy S series, it ticks all the right boxes, making it the best pick for most users. For instance, it comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and an Exynos 2400 chip—the same silicon that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US. While it can’t compare with the latest high-end SoCs, it still packs quite a punch, delivering fast performance that should be more than enough for most people.

Meanwhile, the phone’s gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen ensures you’ll consume content — like PhoneArena’s latest YouTube videos, for instance — in exceptional quality, courtesy of the high 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. Oh, and reading news on PhoneArena.com will feel silky smooth, as the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The powerful silicon isn’t the only thing the Galaxy S25 FE has borrowed from the Galaxy S24, though, as our friend here also comes with the same 50MP main camera. This allows you to capture every important moment in high quality.

Factor in seven years of software support, and you get a reliable device that will serve you well for years. And all that will cost you only $580. As I said, it’s an absolute bargain right now, which, I’m sure, you don’t want to miss. Therefore, act fast and save on a brand-new Galaxy S25 FE now while you still can!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16264 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals