Powerful Galaxy S25 FE undercuts the competition with a sweet $170 discount

Galaxy S25 FE 256GB in Jet Black: Save $170 on Amazon!

$170 off (23%)

You can now score top-tier performance, cameras, and a gorgeous display for under $580, thanks to Amazon slashing $170 off the 256GB Galaxy S25 FE in Jet Black. On top of that incredible value, Samsung includes seven years of software updates to keep the phone relevant for a long time. Don't miss out!