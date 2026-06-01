Powerful Galaxy S25 FE undercuts the competition with a sweet $170 discount
This lets you score flagship-grade specs but at a much cheaper price.
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Sleek, powerful, and, most importantly, reasonably priced. | Image by PhoneArena
If you’re looking for a flagship-level phone without the premium price tag, the Galaxy S25 FE fits the bill perfectly, especially with Amazon’s latest discount.
The retailer has slashed $170 off this powerhouse, allowing you to snatch the 256GB model in Jet Black for just south of $580. And let me tell you this: that’s a no-brainer price for all the value this thing has to offer.
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Since it sits just below the high-end Galaxy S series, it ticks all the right boxes, making it the best pick for most users. For instance, it comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and an Exynos 2400 chip—the same silicon that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US. While it can’t compare with the latest high-end SoCs, it still packs quite a punch, delivering fast performance that should be more than enough for most people.
Meanwhile, the phone’s gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen ensures you’ll consume content — like PhoneArena’s latest YouTube videos, for instance — in exceptional quality, courtesy of the high 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. Oh, and reading news on PhoneArena.com will feel silky smooth, as the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
The powerful silicon isn’t the only thing the Galaxy S25 FE has borrowed from the Galaxy S24, though, as our friend here also comes with the same 50MP main camera. This allows you to capture every important moment in high quality.
Factor in seven years of software support, and you get a reliable device that will serve you well for years. And all that will cost you only $580. As I said, it’s an absolute bargain right now, which, I’m sure, you don’t want to miss. Therefore, act fast and save on a brand-new Galaxy S25 FE now while you still can!
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