Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Samsung's most affordable Galaxy Buds are simply impossible to resist at a 43 percent discount

The Galaxy Buds Core have never been officially released in the US, but that's not stopping Woot from selling them at this crazy low price.

0
Adrian Diaconescu
By
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core in black
The Galaxy Buds Core are affordable but not rudimentary, offering ANC at an unrivaled price. | Image by Samsung

If you're a Samsung fan who wants to purchase the best possible wireless earbuds to use alongside your Galaxy handset, you don't need to look any further than this year's state-of-the-art Buds 4 Pro, especially when you can get them at a hefty discount with no strings attached and (almost) no compromises.

But what if you care more about keeping your spending in check this summer than things like live translation capabilities or getting the most sophisticated music listening experience available today? That might well complicate your choice an awful lot, as the Galaxy Buds 3 FE can deliver pretty great value for a very reasonable price, while the original Galaxy Buds FE are naturally even cheaper... but also significantly humbler.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core
$39 99
$69 99
$30 off (43%)
With active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, a secure fit, surprisingly elegant design, and absolutely mind-blowing battery life, the Galaxy Buds Core are too cheap to turn down for many hardcore Samsung fans right now at $39.99 with a 90-day warranty included.
Buy at Woot
Check out today's best deals!
Recommended For You

And then you have the Galaxy Buds Core, which Samsung discreetly unveiled almost a year ago in markets like India and the United Arab Emirates... without ever officially adding the US to that list. But US-based buyers can pay $69.99 for these entry-level earbuds in a Latin American variant at retailers like Walmart... or knock that down to a measly $39.99 for a limited time.

Yes, Woot is charging just 40 bucks for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Buds Core units in a black colorway at the time of this writing, although because you're dealing with "international" stock here, you'll need to settle for a 90-day warranty instead of the one-year or two-year coverage provided by most other Galaxy Buds models officially sold stateside.


At $39.99, I believe that's a compromise worth making, especially when you consider the epic battery life promised by this otherwise fairly modest AirPods alternative. We're talking up to 35 hours of play time with the bundled charging case factored in, and even when you remove that from the equation, you can expect an impressive 9 or 10 hours of music listening without refueling breaks.

Believe it or not, the "core" features offered by Samsung's ultra-affordable earbuds include active noise cancellation and three microphones (per bud) for crystal-clear calls, and even though the overall audio performance is obviously unlikely to rival the super-powerful sound of the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Buds 3 FE, you'll undoubtedly be satisfied with what you get in that department too... for your $39.99.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16270 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals