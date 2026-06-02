Samsung's most affordable Galaxy Buds are simply impossible to resist at a 43 percent discount
The Galaxy Buds Core have never been officially released in the US, but that's not stopping Woot from selling them at this crazy low price.
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The Galaxy Buds Core are affordable but not rudimentary, offering ANC at an unrivaled price. | Image by Samsung
If you're a Samsung fan who wants to purchase the best possible wireless earbuds to use alongside your Galaxy handset, you don't need to look any further than this year's state-of-the-art Buds 4 Pro, especially when you can get them at a hefty discount with no strings attached and (almost) no compromises.
But what if you care more about keeping your spending in check this summer than things like live translation capabilities or getting the most sophisticated music listening experience available today? That might well complicate your choice an awful lot, as the Galaxy Buds 3 FE can deliver pretty great value for a very reasonable price, while the original Galaxy Buds FE are naturally even cheaper... but also significantly humbler.
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And then you have the Galaxy Buds Core, which Samsung discreetly unveiled almost a year ago in markets like India and the United Arab Emirates... without ever officially adding the US to that list. But US-based buyers can pay $69.99 for these entry-level earbuds in a Latin American variant at retailers like Walmart... or knock that down to a measly $39.99 for a limited time.
Yes, Woot is charging just 40 bucks for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Buds Core units in a black colorway at the time of this writing, although because you're dealing with "international" stock here, you'll need to settle for a 90-day warranty instead of the one-year or two-year coverage provided by most other Galaxy Buds models officially sold stateside.
The Galaxy Buds Core are definitely not ugly, and they promise to offer a secure and comfortable fit for the lengthiest music listening sessions. | Image by Samsung
At $39.99, I believe that's a compromise worth making, especially when you consider the epic battery life promised by this otherwise fairly modest AirPods alternative. We're talking up to 35 hours of play time with the bundled charging case factored in, and even when you remove that from the equation, you can expect an impressive 9 or 10 hours of music listening without refueling breaks.
Believe it or not, the "core" features offered by Samsung's ultra-affordable earbuds include active noise cancellation and three microphones (per bud) for crystal-clear calls, and even though the overall audio performance is obviously unlikely to rival the super-powerful sound of the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Buds 3 FE, you'll undoubtedly be satisfied with what you get in that department too... for your $39.99.
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