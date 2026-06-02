Motorola is bringing the 'normal' Moto Buds 2 with ANC to the US at an excellent price





Of those two, you might already be aware that the more advanced and costlier model was released in the US near the end of April at a recommended price of $149.99. Well, now it's time to welcome the non-Plus Moto Buds 2 stateside and carefully consider if there are any better wireless earbuds available today at or around $99.99.

Wait, how affordable are the Moto Buds 2?





Believe it or not, they're cheaper than Apple's non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 . And yes, they do come with active noise cancellation, as well as excellent sound (at least on paper), stellar battery life, and a reasonably stylish design that also happens to handle water and dust respectably well.











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Perhaps even better, recent history suggests the Moto Buds 2 could be offered for free alongside various budget-friendly handsets... possibly including the all-new Motorola Edge (2026). Of course, that's merely an assumption on my part, so for the time being, let's go back to focusing on what makes this $99.99 value proposition so great.

These are some pretty remarkable specs





Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (up to 55 dB);

11mm Dynamic Drivers and 6mm Micro Planar Magnetic Drivers for premium sound;

Spatial Audio;

Smart Transparency Mode;

Six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation;

Low-Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) support;

Bluetooth 6.0;

Dual Connection;

IP54 water and dust resistance;

IPX2 water-repellent case;

Up to 11 hours of uninterrupted music playback and up to 48 hours of battery life with charging case;

Rapid charging;

Pantone Carbon color.



Could Motorola become the best wireless earbuds vendor around? With affordable products like this, why not? With premium products like the Moto Buds 2 Plus, definitely. Probably not. Definitely not. Maybe not the best, but I'll still buy the Moto Buds 2. Vote 0 Votes

July 2 is the big day





For some reason, you still have an entire month left until the Moto Buds 2 will actually go on sale through Motorola's official US website before "subsequently" expanding to other "select" distributors and retailers across the nation.





Another unfortunate detail is that only the Pantone Carbon model will come to the US, with wireless earbuds buyers in other markets being able to get the non-Plus Moto Buds 2 in flashier Pantone Violet Ice and Pantone Grey Mist colorways as well.





Still, it's hard not to get excited and remain patient until July 2 when the pricier Moto Buds 2 Plus actually offer worse water resistance and battery life compared to the "standard" variant.





Granted, the design is slightly less sophisticated and the audio performance presumably a little humbler on the Moto Buds 2, but all in all, the bang for your buck sounds pretty much unrivaled, especially when you consider Motorola's bold call clarity and (with the risk of repeating myself) battery endurance promises.





11 hours of continuous playback is more than what many of the best wireless earbuds out there can offer, from Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro to Apple's AirPods Pro 3 and Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2.