The hottest Google Pixel 10a discount is back, but only for a short time
This phone has just returned to its best price on Amazon.
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This mid-ranger is hard to ignore right now. | Image by Google
May has barely begun, and yet many brands have already increased prices for their smartphone lineups. Google, however, is holding the line and its latest Pixel 10a proves it. This phone debuts with the same asking price as its predecessor — a rare feat in 2026.
But if you head to Amazon, you won't even have to pay its full MSRP. Yep, the best Pixel 10a promo is back, and you can grab the device with 128GB or the 256GB variant with a $50 discount.
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Some may argue that this Android phone doesn't bring enough upgrades from its predecessor. While I agree to some extent, that doesn't make it a bad option.
This device boasts excellent build quality and comes in several fresh new color options. Unlike its predecessor, it also has a flat back, so it doesn't wobble on surfaces.
Its beautiful design isn't the only highlight, though. The model is equipped with a brighter 6.3-inch Actua display that reaches up to 3,000 nits. This significantly improves visibility in all conditions.
In a pure Google fashion, the handset is equipped with some fancy AI features, including Camera Coach. This feature debuted with the Pixel 10 lineup and helps you capture better-looking photos.
Another highlight here is the satellite SOS. The Pixel 10a can provide emergency assistance even in remote areas where networks and Wi-Fi don't work.
Similarly to the Pixel 9a, this phone is equipped with a Tensor G4 chip. While this isn't the latest in-house SoC by Google, it gives you smooth and reliable daily performance.
Add the seven years of support and exclusive features, and the Pixel 10a becomes a very compelling mid-ranger. If you missed out on Amazon's first-ever discount, this is your second chance to grab the phone at its best price.
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