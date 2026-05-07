Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

The hottest Google Pixel 10a discount is back, but only for a short time

This phone has just returned to its best price on Amazon.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Deals Google Google Pixel
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A lifestyle image of the Pixel 10a, showing the rear side of the phone.
This mid-ranger is hard to ignore right now. | Image by Google

May has barely begun, and yet many brands have already increased prices for their smartphone lineups. Google, however, is holding the line and its latest Pixel 10a proves it. This phone debuts with the same asking price as its predecessor — a rare feat in 2026. 

But if you head to Amazon, you won't even have to pay its full MSRP. Yep, the best Pixel 10a promo is back, and you can grab the device with 128GB or the 256GB variant with a $50 discount. 

Save $50 on the 128GB Pixel 10a

$50 off (10%)
The Google Pixel 10a is back to its best price on Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the device with 128GB of storage with a tempting $50 discount. The promo is available on all color variants.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 10a, 256GB: now $50 off

$50 off (8%)
If you're looking for more storage, grab the 256GB model instead. This one is also on sale at Amazon, and you can currently save $50 on all color variants. Act fast and save while the promo lasts.
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You



Some may argue that this Android phone doesn't bring enough upgrades from its predecessor. While I agree to some extent, that doesn't make it a bad option. 

This device boasts excellent build quality and comes in several fresh new color options. Unlike its predecessor, it also has a flat back, so it doesn't wobble on surfaces. 

Its beautiful design isn't the only highlight, though. The model is equipped with a brighter 6.3-inch Actua display that reaches up to 3,000 nits. This significantly improves visibility in all conditions. 

In a pure Google fashion, the handset is equipped with some fancy AI features, including Camera Coach. This feature debuted with the Pixel 10 lineup and helps you capture better-looking photos. 

Another highlight here is the satellite SOS. The Pixel 10a can provide emergency assistance even in remote areas where networks and Wi-Fi don't work. 

Similarly to the Pixel 9a, this phone is equipped with a Tensor G4 chip. While this isn't the latest in-house SoC by Google, it gives you smooth and reliable daily performance. 

Add the seven years of support and exclusive features, and the Pixel 10a becomes a very compelling mid-ranger. If you missed out on Amazon's first-ever discount, this is your second chance to grab the phone at its best price.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16168 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) finally gets the $100 price cut we’ve been waiting for
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) finally gets the $100 price cut we’ve been waiting for
Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon
Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon
The Galaxy S26+ is more attractive than ever at a hefty new $200 discount with 512GB storage
The Galaxy S26+ is more attractive than ever at a hefty new $200 discount with 512GB storage
Thanks Apple: you're finally fixing macOS Tahoe's most annoying UI problems nobody could ignore
Thanks Apple: you're finally fixing macOS Tahoe's most annoying UI problems nobody could ignore